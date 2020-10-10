Oppo Reno 3 Pro has got another round of price cut in India this week. Back in August, we told you the phone got cheaper by Rs 2,000 and now the brand has reduced its price again. Now, you can get the Reno 3 Pro in India for Rs 25,990. As given in this report by 91Mobiles, the 256GB variant of the phone is also available at Rs 29,990. This is a price cut of Rs 3,000 for the top-end model of the phone. Also Read - Oppo A15 camera details teased officially on Amazon India

The price cuts are permanent, and while the brand has not given a reason for the drop. It is possible Oppo wants to make use of the upcoming festive sales to generate interest among buyers for the phone. Both the variants of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro will be selling at these new prices at both online and offline stores across the country. With this, the Reno 3 Pro series is now available for under Rs 30,000 in the country. It runs on the latest Android 10 operating system over which the brand has built its ColorOS 7.1 version. Also Read - Unknown Oppo smartphone gets FCC certified with triple cameras

Oppo Reno 3 Pro specifications

The company has added a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio and an in-display fingerprint scanner. Oppo claims that the display panel offers a maximum brightness of 800 nits and a peak brightness of 1200 nits. The phone comes powered by octa-core MediaTek P95 SoC with two RAM and storage options. The first one includes 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, while the second one features 8GB RAM with 256GB storage. Also Read - Oppo Reno 4 Lite leaks online; to be rebranded F17 Pro

It gets a dual-camera setup on the front in punch-hole form design. This dual-camera setup includes a primary 44-megapixel sensor along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the back, there’s a quad camera setup in a vertical alignment. It sports a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The other two sensors include a 13-megapixel camera with a telephoto lens, and a 2-megapixel black and white sensor.

