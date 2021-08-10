Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G, F19 series available with discounts until August 21

Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, Oppo has come up with a couple of interesting offers for some of its premium phones. Whether you are planning to buy offline or online, there are some notable discounts to be enjoyed on select Oppo smartphones. There are direct cashback offers as well as massive discounts to be enjoyed on the Reno 6 Pro that launched recently. Additionally, there are exciting offers on the F19 series phones as well. Also Read - Top 5G phones under Rs 15,000 in August 2021: Realme 8 5G, Poco M3 Pro, Redmi Note 10T, more

The offers are applicable on both online as well as offline channels. Oppo has also kickstarted its ChargeUp campaign wherein it will showcase its latest achievements with regards to the next-gen VOOC Flash charge technology. The company currently offers the 65W fast charging solution on its premium phones, which is among the fastest systems in the market. Also Read - Oppo Reno 6Z powered by Dimensity 800U launched: Price, specifications

Deals on Oppo F19 series, Reno 6 Pro 5G

Offline Offers Also Read - Oppo A16 launched with a big 5000mAh battery, price set around Rs 10,000

The Reno 6 Pro 5G will be available with a cashback offer of up to Rs 3,000 via offline channels. The Oppo F19 Pro+ will also be eligible for a discount of Rs 2,000 while the rest of the models in the F19 series will get up to Rs 1,500 cashback. The offers are valid on all HDFC Bank, ICICI BANK, Kotak Bank, Standard Chartered, Federal Bank, BOB Cards, Yes Bank, RBL Bank debit and credit cards, apart from 11 per cent instant cashback on Paytm.

Oppo is also offering a No Cost EMI for up to a period of 6 months. All existing Oppo users will get exchange bonus of up to Rs 1,500. There is also a 50 per cent IoT bundling discount on Oppo 10000mAh 18W Fast Charging Power Bank, which will now be available at a discounted price of Rs 650.

The Oppo Premium Service benefits will be applicable for customers of the Reno 6 5G and Reno 6 Pro 5G, which entitles them for Bank EMI option at the time of Service, free pick-up and drop for repairs within warranty period, free Screen Guard and Back Cover, and 24×7 Hotline support.

Online Offers

Customers buying online will be eligible for bank offers of up to Rs 3,000 on Reno 6 Pro 5G and up to Rs 2,000 on the F19 Series. Additionally, there are no-cost EMI up to 9 months for HDFC Bank customers. All existing Oppo users will get an exchange bonus of up to Rs 3,000 There is also up to 50 per cent IoT bundling discount on Oppo 10000mAh 18W Power Bank, which will now be available at a discounted price of Rs 699. The Oppo Premium Service benefits will be applicable to customers choosing to purchase the OPPO Reno6 5G and Reno6 Pro 5G.