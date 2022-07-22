comscore Oppo Reno 8 to go on sale today at 12 pm for Amazon Prime members: Check offers
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Oppo Reno 8 5g Available Purchase At 12pm Amazon Prime Members
News

Oppo Reno 8 5G to be available for purchase at 12pm for Amazon Prime members

Deals

Amazon Prime Day sale will kick off at 12 midnight tonight. Oppo Reno 8 will be available for purchase at 12 pm today for Prime members as they are getting early access.

Untitled design - 2022-07-22T102802.929

Oppo launched its Reno 8 series which includes Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro at a starting price of Rs 29,999. The highlights of the Oppo Reno 8 5G includes support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging technology, a 50MP triple rear camera setup and a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset. The handset will be available for purchase in India today for Amazon Prime members. Also Read - Smartphone sales fell 9% in Q2 2022 due to soaring inflation, but iPhone 13 remains in high demand: Report

For the unversed, the much-talked-about Amazon Prime Day sale will kick off tonight at 12 midnight. Also Read - Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G First impressions: Ticks all the right boxes

Oppo Reno 8 5G price, sale offers

Oppo Reno 8 5G comes in one sole storage variant that offers 8GB of RAM and 128GB and is priced at Rs 29,999. It will be available in Shimmer Gold and Shimmer Black colour variants. Also Read - Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

It will be available for purchase for Prime members today at 12 pm on Amazon. Others will be able to buy tomorrow i.e. July 23 at 12 pm.

In terms of sale offers, buyers can get a cashback of 10 percent (up to Rs 3,000) on ICICI Bank, SBI Cards, Kotak Bank, Bank of Baroda credit cards and debit cards, and more. They can also get cashback of Rs 1,200 for non-EMI transactions through ICICI Bank, SBI cards, Kotak Bank, and more.

They will also get an OPPO upgrade offer where Rs 2,000 is applicable on Reno8 for loyal users from  July 25 to July 31.

Oppo also reveals that the Oppo Premium Service, exclusive for oppo Reno users, will offer an Easy EMI option during the repair of the phones. Along with this, Reno users can avail of free pickup and drop service, 24/7 hotline support and a free screen guard and back cover.

Oppo Reno8 5G specifications

The Oppo Reno8 comes with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 90Hz and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset that is coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. It runs Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1

On the camera front, the Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary camera with a Sony IMX766 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera with a Sony IMX355 sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie camera. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging technology.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 22, 2022 10:55 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Mahindra Scorpio-N Automatic variant prices revealed: Check booking and delivery details
automobile
Mahindra Scorpio-N Automatic variant prices revealed: Check booking and delivery details
Instagram will now show videos less than 15 minutes as Reels

News

Instagram will now show videos less than 15 minutes as Reels

OnePlus 10T pre-orders may begin in India sooner than you think

Mobiles

OnePlus 10T pre-orders may begin in India sooner than you think

How to reset UPI Pin on PhonePe (required Debit card)

How To

How to reset UPI Pin on PhonePe (required Debit card)

Tobey Maguire's Spiderman films are finally coming online

Entertainment

Tobey Maguire's Spiderman films are finally coming online

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Oppo Reno 8 with a triple rear camera setup to go on sale today at 12 pm

Google rolls back app permissions section in Play Store after backlash

Mahindra Scorpio-N Automatic variant prices revealed: Check booking and delivery details

Instagram will now show videos less than 15 minutes as Reels

OnePlus 10T pre-orders may begin in India sooner than you think

ASUS targets gaming space with ROG, TUF laptops to achieve aggressive goals in India: Executive

Redmi K50i first impressions: Best suited Nothing Phone (1) rival?

Oppo Reno 8 Pro launched at Rs 45,999: Slays and how

Explained: AiTM phishing attack, how it works

Delhi to Mumbai e-Highway: How the face of Indian highways might change soon

Related Topics

Latest Videos

OnePlus 10T Spotted, Smartphones Price and Few Features Leaked Before its Launch Date

News

OnePlus 10T Spotted, Smartphones Price and Few Features Leaked Before its Launch Date
BGR Talks: Mr Damyant Singh Khanoria, CMO, OPPO India

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Mr Damyant Singh Khanoria, CMO, OPPO India
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 2022 SUV Launched in India, Watch this video to see the first look of the car

Hands On

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 2022 SUV Launched in India, Watch this video to see the first look of the car
Redmi K50i Launched In India, Check out the Unboxing Video

Hands On

Redmi K50i Launched In India, Check out the Unboxing Video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999