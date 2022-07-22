Oppo launched its Reno 8 series which includes Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro at a starting price of Rs 29,999. The highlights of the Oppo Reno 8 5G includes support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging technology, a 50MP triple rear camera setup and a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset. The handset will be available for purchase in India today for Amazon Prime members. Also Read - Smartphone sales fell 9% in Q2 2022 due to soaring inflation, but iPhone 13 remains in high demand: Report

For the unversed, the much-talked-about Amazon Prime Day sale will kick off tonight at 12 midnight. Also Read - Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G First impressions: Ticks all the right boxes

Oppo Reno 8 5G price, sale offers

Oppo Reno 8 5G comes in one sole storage variant that offers 8GB of RAM and 128GB and is priced at Rs 29,999. It will be available in Shimmer Gold and Shimmer Black colour variants. Also Read - Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

It will be available for purchase for Prime members today at 12 pm on Amazon. Others will be able to buy tomorrow i.e. July 23 at 12 pm.

Fast as lightning, #OPPOReno8 5G with 80W SUPERVOOC charges its 4500mAh battery up to 50% in just 11 minutes. Get ultra-fast tech in your hand, pre-order starts from 22nd July!

Know more: https://t.co/jVIYroUdao pic.twitter.com/hF2sTAIvBh — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) July 20, 2022

In terms of sale offers, buyers can get a cashback of 10 percent (up to Rs 3,000) on ICICI Bank, SBI Cards, Kotak Bank, Bank of Baroda credit cards and debit cards, and more. They can also get cashback of Rs 1,200 for non-EMI transactions through ICICI Bank, SBI cards, Kotak Bank, and more.

They will also get an OPPO upgrade offer where Rs 2,000 is applicable on Reno8 for loyal users from July 25 to July 31.

Oppo also reveals that the Oppo Premium Service, exclusive for oppo Reno users, will offer an Easy EMI option during the repair of the phones. Along with this, Reno users can avail of free pickup and drop service, 24/7 hotline support and a free screen guard and back cover.

Oppo Reno8 5G specifications

The Oppo Reno8 comes with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 90Hz and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset that is coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. It runs Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1

On the camera front, the Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary camera with a Sony IMX766 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera with a Sony IMX355 sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie camera. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging technology.