comscore Oppo Reno Series Rs 2,000 cashback with Citi Bank | BGR India
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Oppo Reno Series available with Rs 2,000 cashback with Citi Bank credit or debit cards
News

Oppo Reno Series available with Rs 2,000 cashback with Citi Bank credit or debit cards

Deals

Citi Bank landing page clarified that the Rs 2,000 amount will be a credit to the account of the buyer “within 90 days”. Last detail that Oppo Reno Series buyers need to take care about is that this offer is only available on Pine Labs/Plutus point-of-sale terminals.

  • Published: June 9, 2019 6:23 PM IST
Oppo Reno 10X Zoom First Impressions (2)

Oppo has teamed up with Citi Bank to offer a discount for potential Oppo Reno series buyers. As part of the offer, potential buyers will get Rs 2,000 off if they use their Citi-bank issued credit or debit card. Citi and Oppo clarified that this offer is available both on the purchase of Oppo Reno and the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom. According to the landing page on the Citi Bank website, this offer is valid till June 30, 2019, at select stores. Digging in the terms and conditions we get to know that this offer is not available for Citi Corporate Credit card holders.

In case you are a Citi Credit or Debit card holder and plan on buying more than one Oppo Reno devices, you should take note. This Rs 2,000 discount is only available for one transaction per card during the offer period. Beyond this, this offer is available for both type of buyers, the ones who pay upfront and the ones who opt for an EMI. Citi Bank landing page clarified that the Rs 2,000 amount will be a credit to the account of the buyer “within 90 days”. Last detail that buyers need to take care about is that this offer is only available on Pine Labs/Plutus point-of-sale terminals.

Other Oppo Reno series discount and cashback offers

According to other launch offers, buyers with get 10 percent cash back from HDFC or Yes Bank-issued credit or debit cards. Buyers who opt to make the purchase on Paytm get the chance to earn up to Rs 10,000 as cashback. Users opting for Instacash as a payment option get 10 percent extra for an exchange offer. Instacash is also offering one year of an assured buyback. Last offer listed on Oppo website is the Rs 9,100 worth benefit that buyers will get with Reliance Jio.

You Might be Interested

Oppo Reno 10X Zoom

Oppo Reno 10X Zoom

39990

Android 9 Pie
Snapdragon 855 SoC
48MP + 8MP +13MP
Oppo Reno

Oppo Reno

32990

Android 9 Pie
Snapdragon 710 SoC
48MP + 5MP
Oppo Reno 10x Zoom First Impressions: Rising to the occasion

Also Read

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom First Impressions: Rising to the occasion

Beyond this, taking a look at the Amazon listing for Oppo and Oppo Reno 10x, buyers get the usual no EMI option. They can also push the price further down with the help of the exchange offer. Amazon India is offering a discount of up to Rs 14,150. People buying the Oppo Reno series for business purposes can save up to 28 percent with the help of GST invoice.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 9, 2019 6:23 PM IST

Editor's Pick

OxygenOS 9.0.6 rolling out for OnePlus 5 and 5T
News
OxygenOS 9.0.6 rolling out for OnePlus 5 and 5T
OnePlus 7 Review

Review

OnePlus 7 Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 may launch on August 10

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 may launch on August 10

Nokia 8.1 gets a price cut in India; now priced at Rs 19,999

Deals

Nokia 8.1 gets a price cut in India; now priced at Rs 19,999

PUBG Lite to launch in India soon

Gaming

PUBG Lite to launch in India soon

Most Popular

OnePlus 7 Review

Nokia 2.2 First Impressions

HP Spectre X360 Review

MarQ 43-inch full-HD Android TV Review

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom First Impressions

OxygenOS 9.0.6 rolling out for OnePlus 5 and 5T

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 may launch on August 10

Demonetisation, Aadhaar-enabled eKYC pushed digital payments

Apple focuses on accessibility with WWDC 2019 announcements

Huawei to have little impact from Facebook app pre-install ban

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo Reno Series available with Rs 2,000 cashback with Citi Bank

Deals

Oppo Reno Series available with Rs 2,000 cashback with Citi Bank
Apple iPhone XR available at Rs 53,990 on Amazon India

Deals

Apple iPhone XR available at Rs 53,990 on Amazon India
Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Offer details

Deals

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Offer details
Oppo A1s leaked images reveal smartphone design

News

Oppo A1s leaked images reveal smartphone design
Oraimo truly wireless earbuds launched in India for Rs 2,999

News

Oraimo truly wireless earbuds launched in India for Rs 2,999

हिंदी समाचार

E3 2019: विश्व के सबसे बड़े वीडियो गेमिंग शो में इस साल क्या है खास

भारत में जल्द लॉन्च होगा PUBG Lite

Instagram New Feature : यूजर्स का डेटा बचाएगा इंस्टाग्राम का नया Opt-In फीचर

अगस्त में लॉन्च हो सकता है Samsung Galaxy Note 10 स्मार्टफोन

India vs Australia Live Streaming: आज ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 में भारत के सामने होगी ऑस्ट्रेलिया, स्मार्टफोन पर ऐसे देखें लाइव मैच

News

OxygenOS 9.0.6 rolling out for OnePlus 5 and 5T
News
OxygenOS 9.0.6 rolling out for OnePlus 5 and 5T
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 may launch on August 10

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 may launch on August 10
Demonetisation, Aadhaar-enabled eKYC pushed digital payments

News

Demonetisation, Aadhaar-enabled eKYC pushed digital payments
Apple focuses on accessibility with WWDC 2019 announcements

News

Apple focuses on accessibility with WWDC 2019 announcements
Huawei to have little impact from Facebook app pre-install ban

News

Huawei to have little impact from Facebook app pre-install ban