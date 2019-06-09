Oppo has teamed up with Citi Bank to offer a discount for potential Oppo Reno series buyers. As part of the offer, potential buyers will get Rs 2,000 off if they use their Citi-bank issued credit or debit card. Citi and Oppo clarified that this offer is available both on the purchase of Oppo Reno and the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom. According to the landing page on the Citi Bank website, this offer is valid till June 30, 2019, at select stores. Digging in the terms and conditions we get to know that this offer is not available for Citi Corporate Credit card holders.

In case you are a Citi Credit or Debit card holder and plan on buying more than one Oppo Reno devices, you should take note. This Rs 2,000 discount is only available for one transaction per card during the offer period. Beyond this, this offer is available for both type of buyers, the ones who pay upfront and the ones who opt for an EMI. Citi Bank landing page clarified that the Rs 2,000 amount will be a credit to the account of the buyer “within 90 days”. Last detail that buyers need to take care about is that this offer is only available on Pine Labs/Plutus point-of-sale terminals.

Other Oppo Reno series discount and cashback offers

According to other launch offers, buyers with get 10 percent cash back from HDFC or Yes Bank-issued credit or debit cards. Buyers who opt to make the purchase on Paytm get the chance to earn up to Rs 10,000 as cashback. Users opting for Instacash as a payment option get 10 percent extra for an exchange offer. Instacash is also offering one year of an assured buyback. Last offer listed on Oppo website is the Rs 9,100 worth benefit that buyers will get with Reliance Jio.

Beyond this, taking a look at the Amazon listing for Oppo and Oppo Reno 10x, buyers get the usual no EMI option. They can also push the price further down with the help of the exchange offer. Amazon India is offering a discount of up to Rs 14,150. People buying the Oppo Reno series for business purposes can save up to 28 percent with the help of GST invoice.