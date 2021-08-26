Own a Mi Band? You can get Mi Band 6 for a cheaper price of Rs 2,999

Xiaomi launched the most-awaited Mi Band 6 in India today at Smarter Living 2022 virtual event. The Mi Band 5 successor has been launched at a price of Rs 3,499. During the livestream, hundreds of consumers have been commenting that the price of the Mi Band 6 is much higher than expected. Also Read - Mi Notebook Ultra, Notebook Pro with 90Hz display, 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake processor launched: Price in India, availability

Possibly, Xiaomi expected that and has introduced a fantastic deal for Mi Band users. Existing Mi Band users who believe the price of the Mi Band 6 is slightly on the higher side, there’s a for them chance to get the band at a lower price of Rs 2,999. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi TV 5X 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch launched in India, starts at Rs 31,999: When can you buy?

At the end of the livestream, Xiaomi’s Raghu Reddy announced that existing Mi Band users will be able to get the Mi Band 6 in exchange at a much cheaper price tag of Rs 2,999. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Band 6 launches at an affordable price of Rs 3,499: When can you buy it?

With the Mi Band 6, Xiaomi aims to take on the likes of other competitor fitness bands available in the market at the same range such as OnePlus Band, Realme Band, among others. The Mi Smart Band 6 comes in six fresh colours including black, blue, orange, yellow, olive, and ivory.

How and when to buy Mi Band 6?

If you are interested to buy the Mi Band 6, head over to Amazon, mi.com or visit the nearest Mi store, Mi preferred stores across the country from September 30. Existing Mi Band users who wish to exchange their fitness band with Mi Band 6 will get a notification via Mi Fit app and then the on-screen notifications can be followed.

The Mi Band 6 is an upgraded version of the Mi Band 5, which launched in India last year and currently sells at a price of Rs 2,499. The fitness band brings a larger display, AMOLED panel, better battery life, lots of fitness and health features and more.

The Mi Band 6 comes packed with a larger 1.56-inch AMOLED display, 24/7 heart-rate monitoring, 30 exercise modes, sleep tracking with REM, 5 ATM water resistance, a 125mAh LiPo battery, SPO2 sensor, among others.