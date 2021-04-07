comscore Paytm brings '2 pe 200 cashback offer' on DTH recharges ahead of IPL 2021
Paytm brings '2 pe 200 cashback offer' on DTH recharges ahead of IPL 2021

Paytm '2 pe 200 cashback offer': The offer will provide an assured cashback to users of up to Rs 100 on DTH recharges for two consecutive months.

Paytm has brought a new cashback offer for its subscribers on DTH recharges. The Paytm ‘2 pe 200 cashback offer’ will provide users an assured cashback to users of up to Rs 100 on DTH recharges for two consecutive months. Also Read - Top 5 UPI apps you can use to transfer money in India: GPay, Paytm, more

The cashback offer comes ahead of Indian Premier League 2021 that will commence on April 9 with defending champion Mumbai Indians facing Royal Challengers Bangalore in the inaugural match. Also Read - Kejriwal daughter OLX payment scam: How to avoid online payment fraud while using UPI, e-wallet?

Paytm ‘2 pe 200 cashback’ offer: How to avail the cashback

Speaking of the ‘2 pe 200 cashback offer,’ users can avail this offer by making DTH payments using the Paytm service. All they need to do is choose the service provider in the Paytm app/site, and enter the recharge amount to make payments. Once the amount is entered, they can select their preferred mode- Paytm UPI, Paytm Wallet, debit/credit cards, or net banking to make the payment. There is a post-paid feature that allows subscribers to recharge ‘instantaneously and pay later. Paytm is also providing cashback of up to 100 percent as part of DTH recharge offers. Users can avail this offer by using the promo code LUCKY200 while making online DTH recharge at Paytm. Also Read - Today’s Tech News: OnePlus Band launched, Samsung Galaxy S20 price cut

“Our superior technology infrastructure offers the best recharge experience to users across all service providers. This has helped us achieve a customer repeat rate of over 90%. With a host of new offers and 2-step instant recharge, we are aiming to reach new users and further increase repeat transactions from our existing users,” Paytm spokesperson said.

To recall, Paytm brought ‘3 pe 300 cashback offer’ last month providing prepaid and postpaid mobile subscribers cashback of up to Rs 100 on the first three recharges and rewards of up to Rs 1000 for existing users.

Notably, the homegrown fintech giant managed to cross 1.4 billion transactions in March. As per YourStory report, the adoption of IoT-based payments like POS, Android Smart POS helped the company witnessed an increase in offline payments. The company’s ‘wealth management arm’ Paytm Money recently opened a new R&D centre in Pune to ‘drive product innovation’ in mutual funds, digital gold, the report cited. Paytm recently achieved 15 million monthly users on the Mini Apps Store. Six months following its debut, over 600 apps are claimed to have been featured on Paytm Mini Apps Store and an additional 1000 are in the pipeline.

  Published Date: April 7, 2021 1:04 PM IST

Best Sellers