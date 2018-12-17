comscore
Paytm cashback offer: How to get up to Rs 7,500 cashback at petrol pumps

Users will be eligible for this offer once every week and repeated transactions after the first one in the week will give users different rewards.

  Published: December 17, 2018 10:48 AM IST
Paytm Petrol cashback

Image credit: Paytm

Patym is currently providing an impressive cashback offer to its users. However, unlike most offers the company has provided in the past, this time the company is providing the offer to users would use the digital payments service to pay for petrol or diesel. This offer is applicable to any Paytm user who use their Paytm account to pay for a minimum of Rs 50 at a petrol pump. This will make them eligible to receive Rs 7,500 in cashback. This is likely to more than make-up for the rising petrol and diesel prices in the market for a few weeks.

Let’s take a closer look at the offer, which was initially introduced back in August. The offer is available for a year, and it will conclude on August 1, 2019. Users will be eligible for this offer once every week, and repeated transactions after the first one in the week will give users different rewards. These include Rs 50 cashback on electricity on the first transaction. Rs 100 off on Movie tickets on the second, Rs 350 as cashback on Oyo on the third, and Rs 25 as cashback on DTH recharge.

Rs 200 on again booking movies on the fifth transaction, Rs 25 as cashback on the 6th transaction and Rs 1,350 on the 10th time in a single week. One thing to note here is that once you do a payment using Paytm at any petrol pump, the company will send you an SMS for participation.

Users can also head to the “Cashback offers” section on their Profile section. The cashback is provided in the form of Paytm promo codes.

  • Published Date: December 17, 2018 10:48 AM IST

