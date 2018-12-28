comscore
News

Paytm Happy New Year Sale: Premium big-screen Samsung, LG, Panasonic TV offers

Deals

Paytm Mall will continue Happy New Year Sale until January 1, 2019.

  • Published: December 28, 2018 1:25 PM IST
With 2018 coming to an end, Paytm has come up with another online discount offer for various product categories. The Paytm ‘Happy New Year Sale’ which started yesterday on December 27, will continue till start of the next year, January 1, 2019. The The six-day sale will see discounts across product categories including home appliances, clothes, electronics products and more.

Apart from smartphones, consumers now also seek offers on televisions in these e-commerce sales. While Xiaomi, Vu, Thomson and TCL have raise the bar when it comes to affordable big-screen televisions, there are still many consumers who prefer premium range televisions that would look great in their living room.

While 55-inch is the new big in televisions, the display size besides 55-inch would easily qualify as huge for anyone’s living room. Paytm Mall’s ‘Happy New Year Sale’ have some of the best premium TVs up on offer, which you can consider as an option.

In this Paytm Mall sale, you can avail big discount on the Samsung 77.9-inch 4K Smart LED TV. It is available at Rs 2,99,900, which according to e-commerce website is apparently 55 percent discount from original price of Rs 7,03,900. Besides discounted price, consumers can avail extra Rs 20,000 cashback on the television on Paytm. In terms of specs, the big screen has a 4K Ultra HD resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels It runs on TizenOS and packs two 20W speakers.

One offering from LG can also be purchased in this sale. The 65-inch LG 4K Smart OLED TV which is latest technology available in a television is retailing for Rs 2,36,676. Paytm notes that there is 56 percent discount and there is additional cashback of Rs 17,814. LG’s OLED panels and WebOS operating system is one of finest in television software segment. The television also offers Dolby Atmos-powered 40W speakers.

If you want to buy similar 65-inch display but do not really want spend extra on OLED panel, then Panasonic’s 65-inch television in the premium Viera series costs around Rs 1.3 lakh after all discounts and cashback on Paytm Mall ‘Happy New Year Sale.’ The 4K Smart LED TV from Panasonic is be available at Rs 1,39,407 and Paytm users can avail additional cashback of Rs 10,493. The company has included Ultra HD screen, FirefoxOS and two 10W speakers in the setup.

  • Published Date: December 28, 2018 1:25 PM IST

Deals

