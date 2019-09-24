Paytm Mall 'Maha Cashback Carnival' sale begins from September 29

As the festive season is just around the corner, Paytm Mall has announced that it will be hosting ‘Maha Cashback Carnival.’ The sale will begin from September 29 and end on October 6. The company says that users will see exclusive deals, massive discounts, and curated offers across different categories. It will also offer an instant discount of 10 percent with HDFC Bank Debit and Credit cards. Also applicable with EMI transactions.

The festive sale will include ‘Price Drops’ from 12:00PM to 4:00PM. There will also be ‘Flash Sales,’ which will kick off at 8:00PM to 12:00PM. You will see combo offers too. For example, Paytm Mall will give smart speakers for free on select smartphones, or soundbars bundled with popular TVs. The company asserted that “Paytm Mall customers will get benefits of more than Rs 100 crores during the festive season.”

Paytm Mall is promising attractive deals on iPhones, JBL speakers, Mi TVs, GoPro, and laptops from HP and Lenovo. The list also includes deals on gaming laptops from MSI, and data storage devices from SanDisk and Toshiba. Not just online, the mega festive sale will also be valid across more than 10,000 offline authorized stores. These include LG, Samsung, IFB, Shoppers Stop, Big Bazaar, and leading fashion and retail brands.

Customers can also make their purchase on any of the online authorized stores, including Apple, Vivo, and Oppo. The Maha Cashback Carnival further includes easy ‘Returns & Exchange’ policy, and Bonus Benefits worth up to Rs 10,000. You will also witness offers on Gold Coins, no-Cost EMI options on electronics and appliances. So, with festive season just around the corner, visit Paytm Mall to get your shopping list ready in your cart since offers are only valid till stocks last. Hurry, log on to Paytm Mall now!