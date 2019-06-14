Paytm Mall is hosting a phone sale on its website. It is offering heavy discounts on several smartphones from brands like Apple, Xiaomi, Samsung, Oppo and more. Customers will also notice that the prices of a few devices on the platform are cheaper than Flipkart and Amazon India. The platform is offering cashbacks on a range of phones, which will be credited to your Paytm account. You will be able to use the same for buying other products on the site. Here’s a look at the top deals.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

Xiaomi’s budget-friendly Redmi Note 6 Pro is available for Rs 12,633 during Paytm Mall phone sale. You will get 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant for the same price. Moreover, if customers apply a Rs 253 cashback coupon, the device will be available for Rs 12,380. Comparatively, the same phone will cost you Rs 11,999 on Flipkart, and Rs 12,699 on Amazon India.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro is priced at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage model, and Rs 13,999 for the 6GB RAM with 64GB storage model. Notably, Xiaomi’s budget device isn’t much different from its predecessor Redmi Note 5 Pro. With the Redmi Note 6 Pro, you will get a Snapdragon 636 SoC, 6.26-inch full HD+ display and more. It is kept alive by a 4,000mAh battery. The company has also added a total of four camera – two on the front and two on the back of the phone.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

The Redmi Note 7 is Xiaomi’s latest budget device, which was launched earlier this year. You can get this device for Rs 13,105 during Paytm Mall phone sale. With a cashback of Rs 262, customers can get this Redmi phone at an effective price of Rs 12,843. Moreover, Amazon India is selling the Redmi Note 7 for Rs 13,300.

Talking about specifications, the Redmi Note 7 packs a 6.3-inch display with FHD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE SoC. The biggest highlight of Redmi Note 7 is its 48-megapixel camera in the dual-rear setup. The other sensor is of 2-megapixel with f/1.8 aperture. There is a 13-megapixel selfie camera. You get the device in Onyx Black, Ruby Red and Sapphire Blue colors.

Samsung Galaxy A30

The Galaxy A30 is Samsung’s latest smartphone, which is available for Rs 15,490. Earlier, the website was selling the phone for Rs 18,000. Talking about the specifications, the Galaxy A30 bears a 6.4-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Internally, it packs an Exynos 7904 octa-core SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. The Galaxy A30 sports a dual-rear camera setup, including one 16-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel fixed-focus ultra-wide camera. On the front is a 25-megapixel selfie sensor. Samsung has stuffed in a large 4,000mAh battery.

iPhone XR

The iPhone XR can be purchased for Rs 59,349. The device has received a discount of Rs 17,551. If buyers avail Rs 4,154 cashback offer, then they will have to spend Rs 55,185. Notably, the handset is available for 59,490 on Flipkart and for Rs 58,999 on Amazon. As for the specifications, the handset offers a 6.1-inch IPS LCD display along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The panel operates at HD+ resolution.

The display supports wide color gamut along with 120Hz touch-sensing. Furthermore, Apple has also added its 7nm Apple A12 Bionic SoC with a hexa-core CPU and quad-core GPU. Moreover, the device comes with up to 256GB internal storage and 3GB RAM. There is a 12-megapixel primary camera sensor on the back. The rear camera setup also comes with a Quad-LED dual-tone flash. On the front is a 7-megapixel selfie camera. In terms of connectivity, the handset packs Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and Lightning port. It is backed by a 2,942mAh battery.

Oppo F11 Pro

You can buy the Oppo F11 Pro for 20, 990 via Paytm Mall. Earlier it was available for 20,990. On this phone, the website is offering offers worth Rs 3,600. The Oppo F11 Pro comes with a 6.5-inch display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. It packs a 12nm Mediatek Helio P70 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The company is offering a 4,000mAh battery and dual cameras at the back. The rear cameras setup is said to feature a 48-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor. There could be a 16-megapixel front shooter for selfies. It is expected to run on the latest Android 9.0 Pie OS.

Vivo V15 Pro

The Vivo V15 Pro can be purchased for Rs 26,990. But, you witness the same price tag on all the three websites. However, if you avail the Paytm cashback offer of Rs 2,159, then you can get the same phone for Rs 24,831. as far as the specifications are concerned, the Vivo V15 Pro comes with a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. Under the hood is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 AIE chipset. It bears a triple rear camera setup, consisting of a 48-megapixel Quad Pixel sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. There is a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It is fueled by a 3,700mAh battery.