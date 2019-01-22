comscore
Paytm Mall Republic Day Sale: Apple iPhone 7, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone SE and others get cashback

Paytm Mall's Republic Day sale is offering discount and cashback on some of the popular iPhone models.

  Published: January 22, 2019 10:50 AM IST
Paytm Mall, like leading e-commerce platforms Flipkart and Amazon India, is hosting Republic Day sale from January 21 to January 26. During the six day sale, the platform is hosting a Super Sale where it is offering up to Rs 8,000 cashback on popular iPhone models. During the sale, American Express card users will also get 10 percent additional cashback and this offer will be valid from January 22 to January 27. The maximum cashback will be limited to 2,000 on a minimum transaction amount of Rs 10,000. Here is a look at top deals during Paytm’s Republic Day sale:

Apple iPhone 7 32GB at Rs 39,787

Apple iPhone 7 is available at a retail price of Rs 39,787 during Paytm’s Republic Day sale. The smartphone is getting discounted by 24 percent and customers buying the device get Rs 3581 in the form of cashback using “MOB9” as the promo code. With cashback, the effective price comes down to Rs 36,206.

The iPhone 7 is a two generation old device that was launched in 2016. It features an aluminum body and sports a 4.7-inch Retina display. Powering the smartphone is Apple A10 Fusion chip with 2GB RAM and option for up to 256GB storage. Paytm is selling the 32GB storage variant on its platform and it features a 12-megapixel rear camera and a 7-megapixel front camera. It supports Touch ID and packs a 1,960mAh battery.

Apple iPhone 7 Long Term Review: Most of the goodness, for a fraction of the price

Also Read

Apple iPhone 7 Long Term Review: Most of the goodness, for a fraction of the price

Apple iPhone X 64GB for Rs 83,199

Apple iPhone X, the first redesigned iPhone in four years, is available for Rs 83,199, a discount of 13 percent. The smartphone comes with Rs 8,320 cashback, bringing the effective price down to Rs 75,509. The smartphone comes with 1 year warranty and American Express Card users can avail another 10 percent cashback at the time of purchase.

The iPhone X features a 5.8-inch AMOLED display and sports an edge-to-edge display design with a notch at the front. It ditches the Touch ID in favor of Face ID facial recognition system. The smartphone is powered by Apple A11 Bionic chipset coupled with 3GB RAM and 256GB storage. It sports dual 12-megapixel cameras on the back and a 7-megapixel selfie shooter at the front. It is backed by a 2,716mAh battery and comes in silver color.

Apple iPhone X Long Term Review: The iPhone you want to check out right now

Also Read

Apple iPhone X Long Term Review: The iPhone you want to check out right now

Apple iPhone XS 256GB for Rs 1,14,799

The iPhone XS is the newest Apple iPhone in the market and the 256GB version is available for a discounted price of Rs 1,14,799 during Paytm’s Republic Day sale. The smartphone also comes with cashback of Rs 8,036, which brings the effective price down to Rs 1,06,763.

In terms of specifications, the iPhone XS also features a 5.8-inch AMOLED display and uses stainless steel casing with glass back. It is powered by Apple A12 Bionic chip with 4GB RAM and 256GB storage. It sports dual 12-megapixel cameras on the back, a 7-megapixel camera at the front and uses Face ID for biometric authentication.

Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max Review: Excessive indulgence

Also Read

Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max Review: Excessive indulgence

Apple iPhone 8 Plus 64GB for Rs 70,399

Apple iPhone 8 Plus, which was launched with a glass back in 2017, is available for Rs 70,399 on Paytm Mall. The smartphone is getting discounted by 9 percent and customers can avail cashback of Rs 3,520 during purchase. With the cashback, the effective price comes down to Rs 66,879. The iPhone 8 Plus features a 5.5-inch Retina display, Apple A11 Bionic chip, dual 12-megapixel rear camera and a 7-megapixel front camera.

Watch: Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max Hands-On

Other iPhone deals to know

Apple iPhone 6S with 32GB storage is available for Rs 29,477 and additional cashback of Rs 1,474. The iPhone 8 with 64GB storage is priced at Rs 59,198 and customers can get Rs 5,328 in the form of cashback with a promocode. The iPhone SE with 32GB storage is priced at Rs 18,999 and cashback of Rs 950. There are also deals on iPhone XS Max and the iPhone XR.

  Published Date: January 22, 2019 10:50 AM IST

