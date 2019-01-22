5 smartphone deals on Paytm Mall Republic Day Sale you shouldn't miss out on

Following in the footsteps of Amazon and Flipkart, even Paytm Mall is hosting its own Republic Day sale. As opposed to the rivals, the deals on Paytm Mall would appeal to anyone holding an American Express Card. While there is a cashback on almost every model, some offer an additional discount.

American Express Card owners get flat 10 percent discount capped at Rs 2,000 on top of the promo code cashback. Unlike other e-commerce platforms, the return window is different on Paytm Mall so be very mindful about them. Here are five amazing smartphone deals from the Paytm Mall’s Republic Day Sale.

Apple iPhone XR (64GB+3GB)

Deal Price: Rs 70,484

MRP: Rs 76,900

Link: http://bit.ly/BGRJP1

Apple’s latest iPhone XR has an immersive display, which is excellent to enjoy multimedia. Also, the phone packs an impressive set of cameras that capture a lot of details and colors. The yellow variant of iPhone XR can be pre-ordered for Rs 70,484 from Paytm Mall by using an American Express Card to avail extra 10 percent discount. Also, you need to pick ‘MOB5MV2000’ promo code to get Rs 3,815 as cashback. You’ll get two Paytm Mall shopping vouchers worth Rs 1,000 each as well.

Apple iPhone 8 (64GB+2GB)

Deal Price: Rs 52,591

MRP: Rs 64,000

Link: http://bit.ly/BGRJP2

If the notch doesn’t impress you and the home button is a requirement, then Apple iPhone 8 is still a worthy contender. It has a modest 4.7-inch screen for folks who prefer a compact phone. The iPhone 8 is selling for as low as Rs 52,581 on Paytm Mall. That sale price is valid only on the silver variant after choosing ‘MOB9’ promo code for Rs 5,399 cashback, and using American Express Card to get an additional 10 percent discount.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (128GB+6GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 58,900

MRP: Rs 73,600

Link: http://bit.ly/BGRJP3

As part of the Republic Sale, the Galaxy Note 9 offers the maximum cashback of Rs 9,000 on selecting the ‘SAM9K’ promo code. The Galaxy Note 9 is a powerhouse packing top-tier chipset, gorgeous Super AMOLED display, improved S Pen, excellent cameras, and lasting battery life. Unfortunately, the American Express Card discount isn’t available for it.

Google Pixel 3 (64GB+4GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 60,750

MRP: Rs 71,000

Link: http://bit.ly/BGRJP4

Google Pixel 3 runs the latest Android 9.0 Pie update, and the Snapdragon 845 chip powers it. The phone is an absolute delight to use, especially its improved cameras that offer a variety of shooting modes. Also, the new night shift mode is something one needs to experience. You can get your hands on Google Pixel 3 by paying Rs 60,750 after selecting ‘MOB10’ promo code to get 10 percent cashback which amounts to Rs 6,750.

Watch: Google Pixel 3 XL Hands On

Oppo R17 Pro (128GB+8GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 41,690

MRP: Rs 49,990

Link: http://bit.ly/BGRJP5

Oppo’s freshly launched R17 Pro has an impressive screen with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It packs a solid triplet of cameras at the back that includes a variety of modes to make the best of the trio. The phone’s battery delivers reliable performance. The R17 Pro is up for grabs for Rs 41,690 after choosing ‘MOB5MV2500’ promo code to get Rs 2,300 as cashback and using an American Express Card to get an extra 10 percent discount. You’ll also get a Paytm Mall shopping voucher worth Rs 2,500.