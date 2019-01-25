Paytm Mall Sale: Microsoft Surface Pro, Surface Laptop, Surface Book 2 available with discounts, offers

If you’re planning to buy a high-end Windows 10 machine, look no further than Microsoft’s Surface series. Having great design and powerful specs, the PCs in the line-up are easily among the best (if not, the best) out there. Even better, this is the perfect time to get a Surface, since Paytm Mall is offering a lot of deals and discounts on many of them. Sounds interesting? Here’s everything you need to know.

Microsoft Surface Pro

Paytm Mall is offering multiple configurations of Microsoft’s Surface Pro, with prices starting at Rs 71,333 and going up to Rs 174,990. There’s a discount of up to Rs 10,000 available, and American Express card users can get an additional discount of 10 percent. The Surface Pro comes with up to Intel Core-i7 (seventh-generation) CPUs and 8GB of RAM, along with 256GB of storage. The convertible features 12.3-inch ‘PixelSense’ display with multi-touch support.

Microsoft Surface Laptop

Don’t want a convertible but just a regular notebook PC? The Surface Laptop is for you. With prices starting at Rs 79,999 and going up to Rs 221,999, Microsoft Surface Laptop comes with up to Intel Core-i7 (seventh-generation) CPUs, alongside 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage. The laptop features a 13.5-inch touch-enabled display with a textured Alcantara keyboard. Paytm Mall is offering discounts of up to Rs 8,880 on the Surface Laptop, with American Express card users being eligible for an extra discount of 10 percent.

Microsoft Surface Book 2

Arguably among the most powerful convertible PCs out there, the second-generation Surface Book starts at Rs 137,999, and goes up to Rs 299,990. The hybrid features up to Intel’s eighth-generation Core-i7 CPUs, along with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. There’s also dedicated graphics memory of up to 6GB for all your gaming needs. Microsoft Surface Book 2 is discounted by up to Rs 12,000 on Paytm Mall, and American Express card users will get a further 10 percent discount off their purchases.