comscore
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Paytm Mall Sale: Microsoft Surface Pro, Surface Laptop, Surface Book 2 available with discounts, offers
News

Paytm Mall Sale: Microsoft Surface Pro, Surface Laptop, Surface Book 2 available with discounts, offers

Deals

There's an additional discount of 10 percent for American Express card users.

  • Published: January 25, 2019 10:34 AM IST
MS Surface Book 2 main

Image Credit: Microsoft

If you’re planning to buy a high-end Windows 10 machine, look no further than Microsoft’s Surface series. Having great design and powerful specs, the PCs in the line-up are easily among the best (if not, the best) out there. Even better, this is the perfect time to get a Surface, since Paytm Mall is offering a lot of deals and discounts on many of them. Sounds interesting? Here’s everything you need to know.

Microsoft Surface Pro

Paytm Mall is offering multiple configurations of Microsoft’s Surface Pro, with prices starting at Rs 71,333 and going up to Rs 174,990. There’s a discount of up to Rs 10,000 available, and American Express card users can get an additional discount of 10 percent. The Surface Pro comes with up to Intel Core-i7 (seventh-generation) CPUs and 8GB of RAM, along with 256GB of storage. The convertible features 12.3-inch ‘PixelSense’ display with multi-touch support.

Microsoft Surface Laptop

Don’t want a convertible but just a regular notebook PC? The Surface Laptop is for you. With prices starting at Rs 79,999 and going up to Rs 221,999, Microsoft Surface Laptop comes with up to Intel Core-i7 (seventh-generation) CPUs, alongside 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage. The laptop features a 13.5-inch touch-enabled display with a textured Alcantara keyboard. Paytm Mall is offering discounts of up to Rs 8,880 on the Surface Laptop, with American Express card users being eligible for an extra discount of 10 percent.

Over 55% of PC apps installed are outdated, putting users risk: Report

Also Read

Over 55% of PC apps installed are outdated, putting users risk: Report

Watch: Microsoft Surface Go First Look

Microsoft Surface Book 2

Arguably among the most powerful convertible PCs out there, the second-generation Surface Book starts at Rs 137,999, and goes up to Rs 299,990. The hybrid features up to Intel’s eighth-generation Core-i7 CPUs, along with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. There’s also dedicated graphics memory of up to 6GB for all your gaming needs. Microsoft Surface Book 2 is discounted by up to Rs 12,000 on Paytm Mall, and American Express card users will get a further 10 percent discount off their purchases.

  • Published Date: January 25, 2019 10:34 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ reportedly starts receiving Android Pie beta 2 update
thumb-img
News
Tata Sky reveals new three-step process for individual channel subscription after TRAI regulations
thumb-img
News
Mystery 'Google Coral' with Android Q, 6GB of RAM spotted on Geekbench
thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG is getting a Lite mode, open beta goes live

Most Popular

Realme Buds Review

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

GOQii Stride Review

Apple Watch Series 4 Review

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

Apple lays off 200 people from Project Titan self-driving car project

Samsung Galaxy A50 gets Bluetooth certification

Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus real world image leaks confirm rumors

Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ reportedly starts receiving Android Pie beta 2 update

Tata Sky reveals new three-step process for individual channel subscription after TRAI regulations

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

Related Topics

Related Stories

Paytm Mall Sale: Surface Pro, Surface Laptop, Surface Book 2 discounted

Deals

Paytm Mall Sale: Surface Pro, Surface Laptop, Surface Book 2 discounted
Smartphone deals of the day

Deals

Smartphone deals of the day
Over 55% of PC apps installed are outdated, putting users risk: Report

News

Over 55% of PC apps installed are outdated, putting users risk: Report
5 top smartphone deals on Paytm Mall Republic Day Sale

Deals

5 top smartphone deals on Paytm Mall Republic Day Sale
Paytm Mall Republic Day iPhone Super Sale: Top deals

Deals

Paytm Mall Republic Day iPhone Super Sale: Top deals

हिंदी समाचार

Disha Patani के हाथ में दिखा सैमसंग गैलेक्सी M-सीरीज स्मार्टफोन, लॉन्च के समय का भी हुआ खुलासा

शाओमी के इस ऐप से भारत में खरीदिए चीन में लॉन्च हुए एक्सक्लूसिव प्रॉडक्ट्स

Vivo Apex 2019 में है 12GB रैम, डिस्प्ले में कही भी फिंगर लगाने से हो जाएगा अनलॉक

शाओमी Redmi Go स्मार्टफोन का रेंडर हुआ लीक, सामने आई सभी स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Vodafone Idea ने पेश किया 24 रुपये का प्रीपेड प्लान, 28 दिनों की वैलिडिटी के साथ मिल रहा है कॉलिंग बेनिफिट

News

Apple lays off 200 people from Project Titan self-driving car project
News
Apple lays off 200 people from Project Titan self-driving car project
Samsung Galaxy A50 gets Bluetooth certification

News

Samsung Galaxy A50 gets Bluetooth certification
Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus real world image leaks confirm rumors

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus real world image leaks confirm rumors
Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ reportedly starts receiving Android Pie beta 2 update

News

Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ reportedly starts receiving Android Pie beta 2 update
Tata Sky reveals new three-step process for individual channel subscription after TRAI regulations

News

Tata Sky reveals new three-step process for individual channel subscription after TRAI regulations