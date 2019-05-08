Paytm Mall Samsung Super Sale: Check out these deals on Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e and Galaxy Note 9

Paytm has once again brought heavy cashback offers for Samsung smartphones on its Paytm Mall e-commerce portal. The online shopping website is now running ‘Samsung Super Sale’ where it is offering up to Rs 14,000 cashback on select Samsung Galaxy phones along with discounts, exchange offers and optional no cost EMI. This cashback will be credited to your Paytm account, and you will be able to use it for making recharge, bill payments or buying other products on the site. In case you are also looking to buy a premium Samsung phone, then you can check out the Paytm Mall website or app for more offers. We have also listed some of the best offers below.

Samsung Galaxy S10

The massive cashback is on the latest Samsung Galaxy S10 model only. The 512GB variant, which is priced at Rs 84,900, is getting flat Rs 14,000 cashback on Paytm Mall during Samsung Super Sale. The cashback money you’ll received in your Paytm Wallet, and the effective price of Galaxy S10 with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage will come down to Rs 70,900 after this offer. You’ll need to apply the promocode “MOBSAM14K” before checkout/ final payment.

The Galaxy S10 is essentially placed between the Galaxy S10e and Galaxy S10+. It comes with triple rear cameras, an in-display fingerprint scanner and more. The base model with 128GB storage is priced at Rs 66,900, and Paytm Mall is also offering a cashback of Rs 11,000 on this variant, which brings down the price to Rs 55,900. You need to apply “MOBSAM11K” promo code to get the Rs 11,000 cashback offer.

Samsung Galaxy S10+

The top-end flagship model, Samsung Galaxy S10+, is getting Rs 6,000 cashback on Paytm Mall for now. The premium smartphone sports dual front cameras, triple rear cameras, in-display fingerprint scanner, and a massive 4,100mAh battery. Paytm Mall is offering two variants – the 128GB storage model for Rs 73,900 and 512GB storage model for Rs 91,900. However, after Rs 6,000 cashback, the effective price comes down to Rs 67,900 for the 128GB model, and Rs 85,900 for the 512GB model.

Samsung Galaxy S10e

The Galaxy S10e is the most affordable and most compact Samsung phone in the Galaxy S10 series. It comes with dual rear cameras, side-mounted physical fingerprint sensor, single front-facing camera with punch hole display, supports wireless reverse charging, and more.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy S10 Series First Look

The Samsung Galaxy S10e is getting Rs 9,000 cashback offer in Samsung Super Sale on Paytm Mall. You can get the the 6GB+128GB Samsung Galaxy S10e, which is priced at Rs 55,900, at discounted price of Rs 46,900 after Rs 9,000 cashback money in your Paytm Wallet. Exchange offers and no cost EMI options are also available.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

The flagship Galaxy Note 9 from last year is offered in two models – 6GB RAM with 128GB storage for Rs 67,900, and 8GB RAM with 512GB storage for Rs 77,900. And after a cashback of Rs 6,000, the base model is effectively priced at Rs 61,900, and the top model will set you back by Rs 71,900.