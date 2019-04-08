Paytm offering flat Rs 12,000 cashback on Apple iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max

E-commerce sites such as Flipkart and Amazon India constantly run deals and discounts on smartphones, but the iPhones hardly get any upfront discount. However, if you are looking forward to buy an iPhone and looking for a better deal, Paytm has got you covered. The marketplace is offering flat Rs 12,000 cashback on Apple smartphones – such as the iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

The cashback that Paytm is offering is in the form of wallet balance. This means, you will have to pay the complete amount, and the cashback will be credited in your Paytm wallet, which you can then use to buy other products on the marketplace, or you can use it to make mobile recharge, and utility bill payments. There are cashback offers on other Apple smartphones too, and here’s everything you need to know about it.

Watch: Apple iPhone XS, XS Max Hands On

Apple iPhone X

The 64GB storage model of iPhone X is priced at Rs 81,992 on Paytm and you get a cashback of Rs 4,100, which brings down the effective price to Rs 77,892. Similarly, the 256GB model is priced at Rs 91,399 and after Rs 12,000 cashback, the effective price comes down to Rs 79,399.

Apple iPhone XR

The iPhone XR 64GB model is priced at Rs 76,900, and after a cashback of Rs 3,800, the effective price comes down to Rs 73,100. The 256GB storage model, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 91,900 and after Rs 12,000 cashback, the effective price comes down to Rs 79,900.

Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max

The iPhone XS 64GB model is priced at Rs 99,890 and after Rs 12,000 cashback, the effective price comes down to Rs 87,890. Similarly, The iPhone XS Max, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 109,870 for 64GB model and after the cashback, the effective price comes down to Rs 109,130, whereas the 256GB model is priced at Rs 124,890, and the effective price after Rs 12,000 cashback comes down to 112,890.

Other devices

There are discounts on other models as well – iPhone 6s buyers can get Rs 4,000 cashback, iPhone 7 Plus users can get Rs 8,000 cashback, iPhone SE gets Rs 1,300 cashback, whereas the iPhone 8 is also getting a cashback of Rs 3,300 on the 256GB model. The amount of cashback differs from one vendor to the other, so before you buy the smartphone, do look for different vendors that are selling it, and the cashback offered.