Paytm offers 100% cashback on electricity bill payment: Check out the offer and other offers on utility bill payments

Paytm has emerged as the biggest digital payment platform in the country. The service, which was launched in 2010, gained momentum when the government announced demonetization and people faced severe cash crunch and were left standing in line for hours outside ATM, often unable to find cash. That moment changed the way Indians made payment and paved the way for the rise of digital payments. Paytm, started by Vijay Shekhar Sharma, made the most out of this opportunity, by supporting payments across vendors and services. Since then, the digital payments wave has cooled significantly and users are particularly using it for payments at different services. In order to boost its prospects, Paytm is offering cashback on number of services like cashback on utility bill payments and other bookings and payments.

Paytm, in particular, supports a number of those services and one of its popular features is the option to make utility bill payments. Paytm has offers in all of these categories – Paytm Electricity Bill Offers, Paytm Utility Bill Payment Offers, Paytm Movie Ticket Offers and others. Users can take advantage of digital payments supported by Paytm to make payment for their utility bills. If you’re planning to make online payment for your electricity bill then you can take advantage of Paytm electricity bill offers. Users can pay for their electricity bills, gas bills, water bills and even do recharge for their metro card.

Paytm Cashback Offer on Utility Bill Payments

Paytm is offering 100 percent cashback every hour on electricity bill payments through its service. You can get cashback when you pay for utility bills via Paytm. The company notes that every hour, one lucky customer will get 100 percent cashback on Paytm Electricity bill payments. The maximum cashback available as part of this offer is Rs 1,000 and users must enter the promo code “BILLPAY” to participate in the 100 percent cashback offer.

The promocode can be used only once per CA number and it is applicable only on electricity bill payments. The promocode can be used a total of three times per user and cashback will be credited within 24 hours of the transaction into Paytm Wallet of the user. There is also second promo code “POWER” which offers flat Rs 50 cashback on electricity meter recharge.

Other offers on Utility Bill Payments

On Paytm, there are other benefits such as 100 percent cashback every hour on Gas bill payment when the customer enters the promo code “PAYGAS” at the time of payment. The maximum cash is limited to Rs 500 on this offer. There is also 100 percent cashback every hour on water bill payment with the promo code “PAYWATER” and teh maximum cashback is limited to Rs 1,000.