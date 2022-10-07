Pixel 7 costs Rs 59,999, but Google's sweet offer will let you buy it for Rs 49,999

Google introduced its flagship Pixel phones in India at the Made by Google event after a long break of three years. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro arrived in India on Thursday and their pre-orders began on Flipkart exclusively right after the event. The Pixel 7 was launched for Rs 59,999, while the Pixel 7 Pro price in India is set at Rs 84,999. At these prices, the Pixel 7 duo take on the Samsung Galaxy S22, OnePlus 10 Pro, and even the iPhone 14. Considering how Google priced the Pixel 6a in India, the prices of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 are not outlandish, to say the least. However, Google’s offer on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro sweetens the deal for you. Also Read - Google Pixel Watch launched in India: Check price, specs at 'Made by Google' event

In partnership with Flipkart for the exclusive sales of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, Google will let shave off a big portion of those prices. Before I tell you about the deals on the Pixel 7 duo, let me quickly run you through at least two reasons why the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are worth considering, especially if you are still on the Pixel 4a. Also Read - Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro price in India revealed

Faster performance

The new Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are powered by the Tensor G2 chipset, which is an upgrade over last year’s Tensor chip that powered the Pixel 6, which never made it to the Indian market. The Tensor G2, Google claims, offers 60 percent better machine learning and 40 percent more efficiency in terms of power consumption. This means the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are dramatically faster than the Pixel 4a, so that is one reason why not only the day-to-day activities and tasks will happen much faster, but also the processing of images and videos on the new Pixel phones will be speedier in comparison with the Pixel 4a. Also Read - Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro with faster Tensor chip and better cameras launched

Better cameras

The second reason why the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro make sense if you have the old Pixel 4a is the cameras and exclusive features. The new computational photography algorithm on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro shoot better photos. Google has always relied on software more than hardware, so with the exclusive features of the new Pixel phones, such as Macro Focus and Cinematic Blue, you will end up clicking photos with much better clarity, colour tones, and HDR levels. Google is also touting the new Real Tone feature that retains the true colour of people with dark skin.

Pixel 7 deal on Flipkart

Now that you have understood why the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are worth considering, let us talk about the Flipkart offer. Flipkart will sell you the Pixel 7 for as low as Rs 49,999, which is Rs 10,000 less than the original price. The Pixel 7 offer on Flipkart includes bank discounts when using an HDFC Bank credit card. There is a flat discount of Rs 6,000, as well as additional discounts when you meet certain amount limits. Over and above these discounts, you have a bonus offer on exchanging old phones on Flipkart. The effective price will be Rs 49,999, according to Flipkart.

As for the Pixel 7 Pro, the effective price will become Rs 69,999 after all the discounts and exchange offers. The original price of the Pixel 7 Pro is Rs 84,999 on Flipkart, but using the same card discounts and offers, you can shave off about Rs 15,000, if not more.