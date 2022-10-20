Planning to buy a less expensive phone? Poco M5 is available with Diwali offer

The Diwali gifting season is here, and smartphones are a good way to let your friends, family, and relatives know you love them. If you are looking for a smartphone that does not cost much and yet brings a mix of a fast processor, good cameras, and a fast-charging battery, Poco M5 is a good option. Poco has announced the M5 will be available at a discounted price under a Special Diwali offer. Also Read - Poco M5 to go on sale in India today: Check price, specs, offers

The Poco M5 is an entry-level phone that comes with a 4G processor and is available in two colours. It was launched in September at a starting price of Rs 12,499, but with the Diwali offer, it will sell for as low as Rs 9,499 on Flipkart. Now, this offer does not come without conditions. Poco has said that the Poco M5 will cost you Rs 9,499 after you have used an SBI credit card for either upfront or EMI transactions. Also Read - POCO M5 with 6.58-inch display and 50MP primary camera launched in India at Rs 12,499

Poco said this will be a limited-period offer on the occasion of Dhanteras and Diwali, which should mean the offer will be discontinued after the festivities are over. Although, the exact date is not clear yet. Also Read - Poco M5 to launch in India today at 5.30 pm IST: How to watch it live; what to expect

Poco M5 specifications

The Poco M5 comes with a 6.58-inch IPS LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate. Protecting it is a Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The company claims the M5 supports Widevine L1 certification that allows the streaming of high-quality HD content on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and other OTT platforms. You get a 50-megapixel primary camera paired with 2-megapixel depth and 2-megapixel macro cameras. It has an 8-megapixel front-facing selfie camera. It runs Android 12-based MIUI 13.

Powering the Poco M5 is a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset coupled with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. In case you need more storage, you can expand it using a microSD card slot. The Poco M5 comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. In addition, the Poco M5 features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button.