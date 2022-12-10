Planning to buy Apple MacBook Air M1? Here's how you can get about Rs 20,000 discount

MacBooks are excellent machines for all types of work. Many people want to buy one, but only a few are able to. That is because MacBooks usually cost more than your average PC. And that is why many times that favourite MacBook ends up on your wishlist and never gets out of it and moves to the cart. Now would be the best time to finally buy a MacBook. Apple Authorised Premium Reseller, Aptronix India is running a discount sale for the MacBook Air M1 where it is selling it at around Rs 10,000 discount. Also Read - Karaoke party at home with Apple Music: How to use Apple Music Sing feature

The original price of the Apple MacBook Air M1 right now on the Apple Store is Rs 99,900, but Aptronix is selling it for Rs 89,910 through its website and physical stores across the country. That is a little shy of the Rs 10,000 discount. But there is more. You could buy the MacBook Air M1 for as low as Rs 79,910 from Aptronix. That is only if you meet one condition.

MacBook Air M1 deal

If you want to slash Rs 10,000 further on the price of the MacBook Air M1 on Aptronix, you must have an HDFC Bank credit card. Using an eligible card gets you a flat cashback of Rs 10,000. You could choose to pay the entire amount upfront or opt for instalments without no interest (although a processing fee and taxes may be levied). Although the website mentions that the cashback will be applicable to only EMI payments, you could choose to pay the full amount on the landing page of the bank.

Aptronix has mentioned on its website that buying the MacBook Air M1 using an HDFC Bank credit card makes you eligible for a cashback of Rs 10,000, so the effective price becomes Rs 79,910 for you. This is cashback, which means it will not be adjusted against your final cart price, which would be Rs 89,910 for the machine. But after a successful transaction, you will likely receive communication from HDFC Bank on a registered mobile number about the cashback and the time that amount would take to reflect in your credit card account.