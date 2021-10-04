PlayStation 5 October restock in India: Where and where to pre-order PS5, price, shipping details

PlayStation 5 October restock is happening today at 12 PM IST in India. Both variants of Sony’s latest generation gaming console — standard and digital — will go up on pre-orders in the country. Also Read - Best TWS earbuds under Rs 2,000 in September: Realme Buds Q2, boAt Airdopes 281 Pro, and more

For the unaware, this is the eighth time since the official launch earlier this year that the PlayStation 5 will go on pre-orders in India. On contrary, it is the fifth restock of PlayStation 5 Digital Edition. Also Read - YouTube, Gmail, Google Maps stops working on these phones from today: Check if your phone is in the list

You can buy the PlayStation 5 from Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, Game Loot, Games The Shop, Prepaid Gamer Card, Reliance Digital, Sony Center, and Vijay Sales. Also Read - Amazon Mega Music Fest sale: Best deals on TWS earphones, headphones, soundbars and more

PlayStation 5 pre-order details

Since the first pre-order earlier this year, there have been many issues with PlayStation 5 restocks in India and the same is likely to happen this time as well. There have been instances wherein retailers including Amazon and Flipkart were not been able to handle the massive demand and that led to the cancellation of several orders.

Considering the demand for PS5 has always been high, past instances can repeat during today’s restock as well. The Sony Center website, however, states that the gaming console will be delivered on October 12. Other retailers have not revealed shipping details yet.

To recall, Sony launched the PlayStation 5 Standard and Digital Edition globally in November last year. These gaming consoles were released in India in February earlier this year.

In terms of pricing, the PlayStation 5 Standard Edition comes at Rs 49,990. The Digital Edition comes at a price of Rs 39,990.

Where to pre-order PS5 from

Both the PlayStation 5 Standard and Digital Edition will be available for pre-order from the following online channels.

• ShopAtSC

• Amazon India

• Flipkart

• Croma

• Vijay Sales

• Reliance Digital

• Prepaid Game Card

• Games The Shop

You can head to either of these websites to book your PS5 today.