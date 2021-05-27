comscore PlayStation 5 Pre-orders today: When, where and how to book PS5 Standard edition in India?
  • Home
  • Deals
  • PlayStation 5 pre-orders today: When, where and how to book PS5 Standard edition in India?
News

PlayStation 5 pre-orders today: When, where and how to book PS5 Standard edition in India?

Deals

PlayStation 5 will be up for pre-orders (again) today at 12pm. The gaming console will be available for pre-orders via multiple online retailers in India.

PlayStation-5-Restock

PlayStation 5 (PS5) will be up for pre-orders today at 12pm. The gaming console will be available for pre-orders via multiple online retailers in India today. Since the launch, PS5 stocks have been in shortage not just in India but globally. Despite the limited stocks, Sony shows impressive sales numbers for the next generation gaming console. Also Read - Unreal Engine 5 Early Access now live: What's new and everything you need to know

This is not the first time that PlayStation 5 will be up for pre-orders in the country. Whenever the gaming console went up for pre-orders in the past, the stocks ran out in a blink of an eye. Hopefully, Sony will ensure that the same does not happen today and there will be more stocks compared to the last time. Also Read - PlayStation 5 India pre-orders to go live on May 27 again at Sony Center

How and where to pre-book PS5

Gaming enthusiasts in India are luckily getting another chance for pre-ordering the console. However, only the standard edition of the PS5 will be up for pre-orders today. To recall, during the last pre-orders on May 17, both Standard as well as Digital editions for PS5 were up for pre-orders. Sony hasn’t revealed when the Digital version will be available for pre-booking in the country next. Also Read - Epic Games vs Apple: Epic could pull a surprising victory after Tim Cook's testimony

Interested buyers can head to e-commerce websites like Vijay Sales, Croma, Prepaid Gamer Card, Games The Shop as well as with Sony Center’s official online store ShopatSC. The pre-orders for PS5 will kick off at 12noon today, ofcourse until the stocks last. Flipkart has also listed the gaming console but it hasn’t revealed any specific availability date as of yet.

playstation pre-booking

You will be able to grab the standard version of PS5 at a price of Rs 49,990 in India today. PlayStation 5 Digital Edition is cheaper than the standard edition by Rs 10,000.

Sony launched the PS5 globally in November last year but Indians got their hands on the gaming console only in February this year. While Sony shows impressive sales figures for the console globally, customers till today are struggling to buy one.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 27, 2021 9:05 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

PlayStation 5 sale today: When, where and how to buy PS5 Standard edition in India?
Deals
PlayStation 5 sale today: When, where and how to buy PS5 Standard edition in India?
Facebook, Instagram finally brings the option to hide like count on posts

How To

Facebook, Instagram finally brings the option to hide like count on posts

Aarogya Setu will display a blue tick on your profile: Here's why

News

Aarogya Setu will display a blue tick on your profile: Here's why

These are the top smartphones with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 in May 2021

Photo Gallery

These are the top smartphones with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 in May 2021

Top phones with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 in May 2021: Mi 11X, iQOO 7 and more

Photo Gallery

Top phones with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 in May 2021: Mi 11X, iQOO 7 and more

Amazon buys James Bond-making MGM Studios, will add to Prime Video

News

Amazon buys James Bond-making MGM Studios, will add to Prime Video

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Aarogya Setu will display a blue tick on your profile: Here's why

Amazon buys James Bond-making MGM Studios, will add to Prime Video

iQOO Z3 to debut Snapdragon 768G in India for Rs 25,000 in mid-June

Unreal Engine 5 Early Access announced

OnePlus uses sign language to tease new a phone: Signs of the Nord 2?

How To Block/Remove Ads From Your Smartphone With One Click!

Apple WWDC 2021 event expectations: iOS 15, Pro Macs, and some more

WhatsApp chats are end-to-end encrypted: What does it mean for users?

Redmi Note 8 2021 vs Redmi Note 8: Is there any difference?

No, Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter and Instagram will not stop working in India (Not right now)

Related Topics

Related Stories

PlayStation 5 sale today: When, where and how to buy PS5 Standard edition in India?

Deals

PlayStation 5 sale today: When, where and how to buy PS5 Standard edition in India?
Unreal Engine 5 Early Access announced

Gaming

Unreal Engine 5 Early Access announced
PlayStation 5 India pre-orders to go live on May 27 again at Sony Center

Gaming

PlayStation 5 India pre-orders to go live on May 27 again at Sony Center
Epic could pull a surprising victory after Tim Cook's testimony

News

Epic could pull a surprising victory after Tim Cook's testimony
Sony PlayStation 5 India Restock: Next pre-order sale could happen in June

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 5 India Restock: Next pre-order sale could happen in June

हिंदी समाचार

COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate: क्या आपने भी वैक्सीनेशन के बाद की है ये गलती? सरकार ने दी चेतावनी

Covid vaccine: वैक्सीनेशन के लिए स्लॉट बुक करना होगा अब और आसान, सरकार बना रही है नई योजना

WhatsApp मामले पर सरकार का जवाब, निजता के अधिकार का सम्मान मगर ये असीमित नहीं

Battlegrounds Mobile India जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, नई रिपोर्ट में खुलासा

How to book appointment for second dose of Covid-19 vaccine: वैक्सीन की दूसरी डोज़ के लिए कैसे करें बुकिंग? जानें आसान तरीका

Latest Videos

How To Block/Remove Ads From Your Smartphone With One Click!

Features

How To Block/Remove Ads From Your Smartphone With One Click!
Top 5 Android 12 Beta features: This is an Android we cannot wait for

Features

Top 5 Android 12 Beta features: This is an Android we cannot wait for
iQOO 7 Legend vs OnePlus 9R: Comparison after real-world usage, which one to buy

Reviews

iQOO 7 Legend vs OnePlus 9R: Comparison after real-world usage, which one to buy
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Review: A good mid-range phone Rs 25,000

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Review: A good mid-range phone Rs 25,000

News

Aarogya Setu will display a blue tick on your profile: Here's why
News
Aarogya Setu will display a blue tick on your profile: Here's why
Amazon buys James Bond-making MGM Studios, will add to Prime Video

News

Amazon buys James Bond-making MGM Studios, will add to Prime Video
iQOO Z3 to debut Snapdragon 768G in India for Rs 25,000 in mid-June

News

iQOO Z3 to debut Snapdragon 768G in India for Rs 25,000 in mid-June
Unreal Engine 5 Early Access announced

Gaming

Unreal Engine 5 Early Access announced
OnePlus uses sign language to tease new a phone: Signs of the Nord 2?

News

OnePlus uses sign language to tease new a phone: Signs of the Nord 2?

new arrivals in india

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Best Sellers