PlayStation 5 pre-orders today: When, where and how to book PS5 Standard edition in India?

PlayStation 5 (PS5) will be up for pre-orders today at 12pm. The gaming console will be available for pre-orders via multiple online retailers in India today. Since the launch, PS5 stocks have been in shortage not just in India but globally. Despite the limited stocks, Sony shows impressive sales numbers for the next generation gaming console.

This is not the first time that PlayStation 5 will be up for pre-orders in the country. Whenever the gaming console went up for pre-orders in the past, the stocks ran out in a blink of an eye. Hopefully, Sony will ensure that the same does not happen today and there will be more stocks compared to the last time.

How and where to pre-book PS5

Gaming enthusiasts in India are luckily getting another chance for pre-ordering the console. However, only the standard edition of the PS5 will be up for pre-orders today. To recall, during the last pre-orders on May 17, both Standard as well as Digital editions for PS5 were up for pre-orders. Sony hasn't revealed when the Digital version will be available for pre-booking in the country next.

Interested buyers can head to e-commerce websites like Vijay Sales, Croma, Prepaid Gamer Card, Games The Shop as well as with Sony Center’s official online store ShopatSC. The pre-orders for PS5 will kick off at 12noon today, ofcourse until the stocks last. Flipkart has also listed the gaming console but it hasn’t revealed any specific availability date as of yet.

You will be able to grab the standard version of PS5 at a price of Rs 49,990 in India today. PlayStation 5 Digital Edition is cheaper than the standard edition by Rs 10,000.

Sony launched the PS5 globally in November last year but Indians got their hands on the gaming console only in February this year. While Sony shows impressive sales figures for the console globally, customers till today are struggling to buy one.