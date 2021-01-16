comscore Poco smartphone deals revealed for Flipkart Big Saving Days sale
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Poco announces Flipkart Big Saving Days sale deals: Poco X3, Poco M2 Pro and more
News

Poco announces Flipkart Big Saving Days sale deals: Poco X3, Poco M2 Pro and more

Deals

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Poco reveals smartphone deals on Poco X3, Poco M2 Pro, Poco C3 and the Poco M2. Here are the details.

Poco X3

Poco X3 during the sale will start at Rs 14,999 for the base variant. (Image: BGR India)

Flipkart will be holding its Big Saving Days sale from January 20 to January 24. Flipkart Plus members will get early access to the sale, starting midnight, January 19. During the sale, the company will be offering discounts on multiple products. Smartphone brand, Poco has unveiled all of the deals it will be offering during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. Also Read - Today’s Tech News: Samsung Galaxy S21 launch, Xiaomi blacklisted, Vaio laptops launched

The company will be offering discounts on a number of its smartphones including the Poco X3, Poco M2 Pro, Poco C3 and the Poco M2. Apart from the discounted prices, customers purchasing the devices using an HDFC Bank debit or credit card will get an additional 10 percent discount. Also Read - Moto G 5G price drops from January 20 in Flipkart Big Saving Days sale

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Poco smartphone deals

Cheapest of the bunch, the Poco C3 will be made available at Rs 6,999 for the 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant, and at Rs 7,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant, during the sale. Also Read - Xiaomi blacklisted in the US, denies connection with the Chinese military

Poco M2 will be made available at Rs 9,999 for the 6GB RAM variant. Customers purchasing the device via HDFC credit cards and EMI will get an instant discount of Rs 1,500. And customers purchasing the device via HDFC Band debit cards will get an instant discount of Rs 1,000.

The Poco M2 Pro will be made available at Rs 11,999 for the base variant, during the sale. Additional bank offer will bring down the effective price to Rs 10,999.

Poco X3 during the sale will start at Rs 14,999 for the base variant. And along with the bank offer, customers can get it for as low as Rs 13,999.

Poco becomes the third-largest phone brand in India

In related news, Counterpoint Research recently announced that Poco has taken over Realme and OnePlus to gain the third-largest phone brand slot in the country. According to the report, Poco M2 and Poco C3 are two of the top three smartphones with a maximum demand in the country.

The first position is taken up by Poco’s parent brand, Xiaomi, and at the second position is taken up by Samsung.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 16, 2021 1:17 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Poco X2

Xiaomi Poco X2

16999

Android v10 (Q)
Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470) processor and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Chipset
48 primary lens, a secondary 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor
Poco M2 Pro

Poco M2 Pro

13999

MIUI 11 based on Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
48MP + 5MP + 8MP + 2MP
Poco X3

Poco X3

16999

MIUI 12 Based on Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
64MP + 13MP +2MP +2MP
Poco C3

Poco C3

7999

Android 10 with 'MIUI 12 for Poco'
13MP+2MP+2MP
Poco M2

Poco M2

4

10999

MIUI 11 Based on Android 10
Media Tek Helio G80
13MP +8MP +5MP + 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Poco smartphone deals revealed for Flipkart Big Saving Days sale
Deals
Poco smartphone deals revealed for Flipkart Big Saving Days sale
Signal Down: Users unable to send, receive messages

Apps

Signal Down: Users unable to send, receive messages

WhatsApp privacy policy update delayed: Here's why

Apps

WhatsApp privacy policy update delayed: Here's why

Apple iPhone 13: Here's everything you must know about the next-gen iPhones

Features

Apple iPhone 13: Here's everything you must know about the next-gen iPhones

Apple's 2021 MacBook Pro to feature a significant design change

Laptops

Apple's 2021 MacBook Pro to feature a significant design change

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Poco smartphone deals revealed for Flipkart Big Saving Days sale

Signal Down: Users unable to send, receive messages

WhatsApp privacy policy update delayed: Here's why

Apple's 2021 MacBook Pro to feature a significant design change

Galaxy S21 series to Vaio laptops: Here are top tech news today

Apple iPhone 13: Here's everything you must know about the next-gen iPhones

Is Samsung Galaxy S21 worth buying over iPhone 12 series?

Here's everything Samsung announced at the Unpacked 2021

Samsung Galaxy S21 launching soon: What to expect, how to watch live stream?

PUBG Mobile Lite: Top 5 alternatives

Related Topics

Related Stories

Poco smartphone deals revealed for Flipkart Big Saving Days sale

Deals

Poco smartphone deals revealed for Flipkart Big Saving Days sale
Flipkart SmartPack: The Smartest Way to Buy a Smartphone with 100% Moneyback

Brand Solution

Flipkart SmartPack: The Smartest Way to Buy a Smartphone with 100% Moneyback
Galaxy S21 series to Vaio laptops: Here are top tech news today

News

Galaxy S21 series to Vaio laptops: Here are top tech news today
Moto G 5G price drops in Flipkart Big Saving Days sale

Deals

Moto G 5G price drops in Flipkart Big Saving Days sale
Xiaomi blacklisted in the US: What it means for you

News

Xiaomi blacklisted in the US: What it means for you

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL के नए 365 रुपये वाले प्रीपेड प्लान में करें साल भर अनलिमिटेड बातें

WhatsApp Privacy Policy Update: बैकफुट पर व्हाट्सऐप! 8 फरवरी के बाद भी डिलीट नहीं होगा आपका अकाउंट

PUBG Mobile India Launch Date Update : FAU-G से पहले हो सकता है लॉन्च

Mivi Roam 2 Review : आकर्षक डिजाइन और लंबी बैटरी वाला मेड इन इंडिया पोर्टेबल स्पीकर

Thomson लाया दो नए स्मार्ट TV, जानें इनकी कीमत और खूबियां

Latest Videos

Samsung Unpacked 2021 Highlights: New Galaxy S21 series and all that was announced

News

Samsung Unpacked 2021 Highlights: New Galaxy S21 series and all that was announced
OnePlus Band first impressions

Hands On

OnePlus Band first impressions
WhatsApp's new privacy policy explained: All you need to know

News

WhatsApp's new privacy policy explained: All you need to know
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power first impressions

Hands On

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power first impressions

News

Poco smartphone deals revealed for Flipkart Big Saving Days sale
Deals
Poco smartphone deals revealed for Flipkart Big Saving Days sale
Signal Down: Users unable to send, receive messages

Apps

Signal Down: Users unable to send, receive messages
WhatsApp privacy policy update delayed: Here's why

Apps

WhatsApp privacy policy update delayed: Here's why
Apple's 2021 MacBook Pro to feature a significant design change

Laptops

Apple's 2021 MacBook Pro to feature a significant design change
Galaxy S21 series to Vaio laptops: Here are top tech news today

News

Galaxy S21 series to Vaio laptops: Here are top tech news today

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers