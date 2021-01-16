Poco smartphone deals revealed for Flipkart Big Saving Days sale

Poco X3 during the sale will start at Rs 14,999 for the base variant. (Image: BGR India)

will be holding its Big Saving Days sale from January 20 to January 24. members will get early access to the sale, starting midnight, January 19. During the sale, the company will be offering discounts on multiple products. Smartphone brand, has unveiled all of the deals it will be offering during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. Also Read - Today’s Tech News: Samsung Galaxy S21 launch, Xiaomi blacklisted, Vaio laptops launched

The company will be offering discounts on a number of its smartphones including the , Pro, and the Poco M2. Apart from the discounted prices, customers purchasing the devices using an HDFC Bank debit or credit card will get an additional 10 percent discount. Also Read - Moto G 5G price drops from January 20 in Flipkart Big Saving Days sale

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Poco smartphone deals

Cheapest of the bunch, the Poco C3 will be made available at Rs 6,999 for the 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant, and at Rs 7,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant, during the sale. Also Read - Xiaomi blacklisted in the US, denies connection with the Chinese military

Poco M2 will be made available at Rs 9,999 for the 6GB RAM variant. Customers purchasing the device via HDFC credit cards and EMI will get an instant discount of Rs 1,500. And customers purchasing the device via HDFC Band debit cards will get an instant discount of Rs 1,000.

The will be made available at Rs 11,999 for the base variant, during the sale. Additional bank offer will bring down the effective price to Rs 10,999.

Poco X3 during the sale will start at Rs 14,999 for the base variant. And along with the bank offer, customers can get it for as low as Rs 13,999.

Poco becomes the third-largest phone brand in India

In related news, recently announced that Poco has taken over and to gain the third-largest phone brand slot in the country. According to the report, Poco M2 and Poco C3 are two of the top three smartphones with a maximum demand in the country.

The first position is taken up by Poco’s parent brand, , and at the second position is taken up by .