Poco M2, Poco C3 are now cheaper in India by Rs 1,500

Poco M2, Poco C3 are now cheaper in India: Check out the new prices

The Poco M2 and Poco C3 have got new price tags in the new year. The M2 is one of the cheapest 6GB RAM phones you can buy.

Poco C3

If you have long waited for some price slashing or deals on two of Poco’s most affordable phones, i.e. the Poco C3 and Poco M2, there’s good news. The company has slashed the prices of both these phones, thereby making them easier on the pocket than before. The Poco M2 with its starting price of Rs 9,999 is now the most affordable phone with 6GB RAM. The Poco C3, meanwhile, also gets minor price cuts across both the variants. Also Read - Poco F2 India launch teased, coming soon

Do note that these are permanent price cuts and not limited period offers. Back in December 2020, Poco had offered several offers on its entire range of smartphones with notable price cuts. This time, the prices are going to stay the same, unless the company faces issues with its supply chain of components. The Poco M2 is the one that offers the most benefits with the price cut. Also Read - Poco M2 MIUI 12 stable build could release soon as beta version is out

Poco revises prices for its smartphones

The Poco M2 gets a price cut of Rs 1,000 for its base variant that comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. Hence, consumers will now have to pay Rs 9,999 for the Poco M2, which makes it slightly easier on the wallet. The 128GB variant of the Poco M2 also gets another price cut with a reduction of Rs 1,500. Hence, the price of this variant drops down to Rs 10,499. Also Read - Flipkart Electronics sale: Best smartphone deals today

POCO M2

The Poco M2 is essentially based on the Redmi 9 Prime and retains 90 percent of the same features too. The differences come in the amount of standard RAM on all variants as well as the design. The M2 gets 6GB RAM as standard and offers the option to choose between 64GB and 128GB storage. Additionally, the rear of the Poco M2 wears different gradients as well as colors. The phone runs on the same MediaTek Helio G80 chipset as the Redmi 9 Prime.

As for the Poco C3, there are minor price cuts here as well. The base variant of the Poco C3 with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage now starts at Rs 7,499. Additionally, the top variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage costs Rs 8,499. The reductions aren’t substantial but for the budget-conscious consumer, every bit matters a lot.

We reviewed the Poco C3 and it came across as a decent option in the sub-Rs 10,000 category. The phone is fast enough for generic social media apps as well as phone functions with its Helio G35 chipset. The phone runs on Xiaomi’s MIUI 12 based on Android 10, with the Poco Launcher on top.

  Published Date: January 6, 2021 1:47 PM IST

Best Sellers