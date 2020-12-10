comscore Poco Days sale on Flipkart offers real discounts, starts Dec 11 | BGR India
Poco Days sale on Flipkart offers actual discounts: Here's where you can save

Flipkart is hosting the Poco Days sale from December 11 and there are actual discounts to take advantage of. Check them all out.

Flipkart keeps hosting sales every week for different brands and after the rather misleading Apple days sale, it is back with a sale event for Poco, titled Poco Days. The sale event starts on December 11 and will go on until December 14. Unlike the recent sale events, this one has actual offers and discounts that most of us can take advantage of. In fact, you can get up to Rs 2,500 off on some of its popular 2020 smartphones. Also Read - Apple Days sale on Flipkart starts but where are the discounts?

The Poco Days sale offers straight-up price cuts rather than stuffing asterisks under every announcement. That means no more impossible T&C’s to fulfill and no more hunting through EMI-based offers. If you plan to pay upfront with cash, you are going to save some money on these devices. The offers extend from the early 2020 Poco X2 to the recently launched Poco C3. Also Read - Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale: Discounts on iPhone SE, ROG Phone 3 & more

Poco Days sale discounts and offers announced

Poco X2 Also Read - Good News for Poco Lovers: Poco Days sale 2020 on Flipkart to get best deals on Poco X3, Poco C3, Poco M2, Poco M2 Pro smartphones

The Poco X2 from February 2020 is still a mighty capable phone and you can save up to Rs 2,500 on this one. The base variant with 64GB storage will be up for grabs at Rs 14,999 whereas the 128GB variant will be selling at a price of Rs 15,999. This makes it a great deal for gamers and mobile photographers, given it has one of the best rear cameras in this segment.

Poco X3

The successor to the Poco X2, i.e., the Poco X3 is also getting savings of up to Rs 1,500. The base variant with 64GB storage is up at Rs 15,999 whereas the 128GB variant will go up for Rs 16,999. The 8GB RAM variant will set you back by Rs 18,999.

Poco M2

The Poco M2 is up for grabs at a price of Rs 9,999 for the base variant for the 64GB variant. The top-end 128GB variant is cheaper by Rs 1,500 and will sell for Rs 10,999. The Poco M2 comes as standard with 6GB RAM, gets a 1080p LCD display, and uses the Helio G85 chipset.

Poco C3

Poco C3

The Poco C3 is getting a standard discount of Rs 1,000 across its variants. The base variant with 32GB storage will cost Rs 6,999 whereas the 64GB storage variant will cost Rs 7,999. The Poco C3 despite being an entry-level device has triple rear cameras and a massive 5000mAh battery.

Poco M2 Pro

The Poco M2 Pro is closely based on the Redmi Note 9 Pro and similar to the latter, offers great value. During the Poco Days sale, you can get the M2 Pro at a starting price of Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM variant. There’s also a 6GB RAM variant with 64GB storage that goes on sale at a price of Rs 13,999. The top-end variant with 128GB storage will cost Rs 15,999.

The good thing about the Poco Days sale is that you don’t have to worry about meeting certain conditions to get the discounts. Hence, if you were planning to buy a phone for less than Rs 20,000, you can certainly go ahead and check out these deals.

  • Published Date: December 10, 2020 6:43 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 10, 2020 6:46 PM IST

