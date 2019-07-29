comscore Poco Days Sale: Xiaomi offering up to Rs 8,000 discount on Poco F1
Poco Days Sale: Xiaomi offering up to Rs 8,000 discount on Poco F1

Xiaomi is offering up to Rs 8,000 off on the Poco F1 device during the Poco Days sale. Interested customers can check the company's Mi.com website.

  Published: July 29, 2019 2:16 PM IST
Xiaomi’s popular Poco F1 smartphone is now up for grabs at its lowest price ever in India, but for a limited period of time. The device was launched back in August 2018 and is still the most affordable phone to offer Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 845 chipset. Xiaomi is currently hosting a “Poco Days sale” on its platform, which will last till July 31.

Poco F1 price in India

The company is offering up to Rs 8,000 off on the Poco F1 device during the Poco Days sale. Interested customers can check the company’s Mi.com website. There is a no-cost EMI option as well an additional exchange discount of up to Rs 2,000. The Poco F1 is currently available for Rs 18,999 in India, which is the price for the 6GB + 128GB variant during the Poco Days sale.

Furthermore, the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model of the Poco F1 can be purchased for Rs 22,999. There is also a top-end Poco F1 Armoured Edition, which Xiaomi is selling for Rs 23,999. However, the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration is still available for Rs 17,999. Besides, you can purchase the device via Flipkart too and pay the same amount. There is a Jio Pico F1 offer as well on the Mi.com website. Reliance Jio is giving Rs 2,400 instant cashback and up to 6TB Jio 4G data to Jio users.

Poco F1 specifications, features

The Poco F1 comes with a 6.18-inch display with a resolution of 1080 x 2246 pixels, and 18.7:9 aspect ratio. The device features a standard notch design, which accommodates a selfie camera sensor. It is built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core chipset, which is accompanied by Adreno 630 GPU. The device ships with Android 9.0 Pie operating system with MIUI 10 skin on top.

Watch: Poco F1 Armoured Edition First Look

The Poco F1 also offers support for Widevine L1 certification, which supports HD streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Videos and on other platforms. Optics wise, the handset packs a dual-camera setup at the back. This setup consists of a 12-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel lens. On the front, the device features a 20-megapixel snapper for selfies and videos.

Xiaomi has added a large 4,000mAh battery under the hood with 18W fast-charging support. You also get a hybrid dual-SIM tray, USB Type-C port and dual-VoLTE connectivity. The Poco F1 also offers a Game Turbo mode, which should enhance your gaming experience.

Features Xiaomi Poco F1
Price 17999
Chipset Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
OS Android 8.1 Oreo
Display 6.18-inch Full HD+-2160 x 1080 pixels
Internal Memory 6GB of RAM with 64GB of storage
Rear Camera 12MP + 5MP
Front Camera 20MP
Battery 4,000mAh

  • Published Date: July 29, 2019 2:16 PM IST

