Poco F1 is currently available at ‘lowest ever price’ on Flipkart with extra Rs 2,000 off on exchange

Flipkart has just offered a new deal for buyers who are interested in buying the Poco F1. According to the deal, the e-commerce giant is currently offering the cheapest smartphone with the flagship Snapdragon 845 processor at the “lowest ever price”. As part of the announcement, Flipkart is offering an additional amount of Rs 2,000 discount for users who will opt for the exchange offer to get the device. This means that they will return their current old device to Flipkart in order to get a discount on the pricing of the Poco F1.

As part of the announcement, the company stated that users will also get a buyback value of up to Rs 14,000 for the device. According to the banner present on the Flipkart mobile app, users can get the device with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage for Rs 17,999, the 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant for Rs 20,999 and the 8GB RAM along with 256GB internal storage variant for Rs 25,999. It is likely that this discount is only available for the users who will make the purchase from the mobile app as the banner is not present on the desktop app.

Watch: Poco F1 Armoured Edition First Look

In addition to this, Flipkart is also offering a no-cost EMI option for potential buyers in case they don’t want to spend the money at once. Buyers making the purchase with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card will get an additional 5 percent off along with all the other offers. This is likely to push the pricing of the already cheap device below anything that we have seen in the market while attracting more buyers.

This comes right along the time when reports about a potential Poco F2 are circulating the internet. As reported previously, Xiaomi is expected to launch the device in the coming months, if not weeks. Though, one thing that early leaks have indicated is that the device will come with a Snapdragon 845 instead of the latest flagship processor that Qualcomm announced about a month back, the Snapdragon 855.