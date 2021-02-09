comscore Poco M3 at Rs 9999 on Flipkart.com today: First sale at 12pm, price in India, specs, launch offers
News

Poco M3 sale on Flipkart at Rs 9,999: Check price, specs, launch offers and more

Deals

Poco M3 is all set to go on sale in India today at 12noon exclusively on Flipkart.com. This is the first-ever sale of the budget Poco smartphone.

Poco M3 review

Poco M3 is all set to go on sale in India today at 12noon exclusively on Flipkart.com. This is the first-ever sale of the budget Poco smartphone. The phone comes in two RAM and storage variants with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Both the models will be available for purchase today. Also Read - Poco M3 review: A good package at Rs 10,999 with very few drawbacks

Poco M3 price in India, launch offers on Flipkart.com

The Poco M3 comes in two variants in India including up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The base model of the phone comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. This one is priced at Rs 10,999. The top-end model of the Poco phone comes packed with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. This model of the phone is priced at Rs 11,999. Also Read - Poco, Qualcomm partner for an upcoming smartphone: Is Poco F2 finally coming?

At the online launch event, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer announced that during the first sale, the Poco M3 will be available at a special price of Rs 9,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and at Rs 10,999 for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. The Poco phone comes in three colour options including Cool Blue, Poco Yellow, and Power Black. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Realme X7 India launch, FAU-G global release, Poco X3 discounts on Flipkart

Poco M3 specifications you should know

Poco M3 is one of the best smartphones you can get under Rs 12,000 in India right now. To recall, the smartphone was first launched in the global market. When compared, the Indian model of the phone is s slightly improved version of the global model.

In terms of specifications, the Poco M3 Indian version comes packed with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display that offers a resolution of 1,080×2,340 pixels. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, which is pretty outdated right now, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There an expandable microSD card support as well.

Poco M3 review

One of the key highlights of the Poco M3 is the massive 6000mAh battery. The phone comes with support for 18W fast charging. For security, the phone includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and Face Unlock support.

In terms of camera setup, the Poco M3 includes a triple camera rear setup including a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the phone features an 8-megapixel image sensor.

Should you buy the Poco M3?

There are several options available under the price tag of Rs 12,000 in India right now. In my opinion, the Poco M3 is one of the best options you can consider in this price bracket right now. It shines in most departments while there are few drawbacks as well.

Poco M3 review

The Poco M3 looks stunning and its unique design makes it stand out from the crowd. The phone is sturdy and well balanced and very easy to use with just one hand. One of the best things about the Poco M3 is that it is lightweight despite sporting a 6000mAh battery inside. The phone manages to last nearly 1.5 days on a single charge. There’s an 18W fast charging support as well, which charges the device fully in just an hour.

The two departments of the Poco M3 which I feel could have been better are: Cameras and screen. The smartphone struggles to click detailed pictures in almost all lighting conditions. However, I liked the portrait shots. Colours most of the time look washed out. Selfies also look dull most of the time. The display of the Poco phone looks extremely dull when compared to other phones at this price segment.

Overall, the Poco M3 looks like a decent option to consider at a price tag of Rs 10,999 (available at Rs 9,999 during the first sale on Flipkart.com).

  • Published Date: February 9, 2021 8:00 AM IST
  • Updated Date: February 9, 2021 8:01 AM IST

Best Sellers