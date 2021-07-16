The Poco M3 is currently the most eye-catching smartphone in the affordable segment, especially in the Poco Yellow colour. That makes it one of primary reasons to pick it up over an equally priced Redmi 9 Prime or one of many Realme’s phones. If you made up your mind to pick one up, there’s some sad news for you. Poco has increased the prices on this phone by Rs 500. Also Read - Poco F3 GT launch date in India finally revealed

The Poco M3 is pricier by Rs 500 across two storage variants. The version with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage will now cost Rs 11,499, while the 128GB storage variant will now cost Rs 12,499. The base version with 4GB RAM does not see a change in prices. Poco does not reveal the reason behind the price upgrade but it seems that price hike for components may be the reason.

The new prices are applicable across both online and offline channels.

Poco M3 is now more expensive

Price hikes aren’t new in the affordable segment, especially for Xiaomi-based brands. Earlier, the Redmi Note 10 saw price hikes across both storage variants while the Redmi Note 10 Pro saw an increase in price for the 128GB variant. Most of these price hikes are often attributed to the increase in component and logistics costs.

Despite the price hike, the Poco M3 is still one of the best options in its segment. The phone is loosely based on the Redmi 10 Power, which also sells for a similar price. The M3 gets a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. There’s no high refresh rate on this one.

Inside, the Poco M3 relies on a Snapdragon 662 chipset which is paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. At the time of its launch, Poco released it withMIUI 12 based on Android 10. The unique camera hump design consists of a 48-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. The front camera uses an 8-megapixel sensor.

Poco offers a 6000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. A 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB-C port are also present here.

Poco also launched the M3 Pro recently starting at a price of Rs 13,999 for the base version. The Pro gets a 5G-capable Dimensity 700 chipset and a 90Hz refresh rate display, but gets a smaller 5000mAh battery.