Poco M3 Pro 5G goes on sale in India on Flipkart: 10 things to know before you buy

Poco M3 Pro is the first 5G smartphone by the company in India. Launched in the country last week, the Poco M3 Pro 5G is all set to go on sale in India today. The Poco M3 Pro 5G sale will begin at 12 noon. To buy the Poco M3 Pro you will need to head over to the Flipkart website. In fact, all Poco smartphones launched in India so far are available exclusively on the e-commerce platform. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE, Poco M3 Pro, iQOO z3 5G, more: Smartphones launched in India last week

If you plan to buy the Poco M3 Pro 5G during today’s sale, here are 10 things you must note before you buy the phone. Read on.. Also Read - Poco M3 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 10: Which one offers better value under Rs 15,000?

10 things to know about Poco M3 Pro 5G

-This is the first 5G smartphone by Poco in India. With the Poco M3 Pro 5G, the smartphone manufacturer aims to take on the likes of phones like Realme 8 5G, Redmi Note 10, among others. Also Read - 5G smartphones launched in India under Rs 20,000: Poco M3 Pro 5G, Realme 8 5G and more

-The Poco M3 Pro comes in two variants and both of them will be available on Flipkart today. The variants include – 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage.

-As for the price, the Poco M3 Pro 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model comes at a price of Rs 13,999. The top-end model of the Poco M3 Pro comes with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 15,999.

-As a part of the introductory offer, the Poco M3 Pro 4GB RAM model will be available at Rs 13,499 today while the 6GB RAM variant can be grabbed at Rs 15,499.

– Poco M3 Pro comes packed with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ dot display with screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 90hz refresh rate.

– Poco M3 Pro is powered by 7mn MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, which the company claims to deliver powerful performance all through the day.

– Poco M3 Pro packs triple rear cameras including a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

-For selfies, the Poco M3 Pro includes an 8-megapixel front camera.

-Poco M3 Pro includes a 5000mAh battery paired with 22.5W fast charging support out-of-the-box.

-Poco M3 Pro comes in three colour options: Cool Blue, Power Black and Yellow.