News

Poco M4 5G to go on first sale today: Check price, specs, offers

Deals

Poco M4 5G will go on its first sale at 12PM via Flipkart today. It comes at a starting price of Rs 12,999 in India.

POCO-M4-Pro-5G-4-1

Poco India launched the Poco M4 5G smartphone in India last month. Now, just a week after its official launch in India, the phone will be available in the country via its first sale. The newly launched Poco M4 5G smartphone will go on sale in India starting 12PM via Flipkart. Also Read - POCO M4 5G with 50MP camera launched in India: Price, specs, offers and more

It will be available in the country in two storage variants. The base variant of the phone comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space and it costs Rs 12,999 in India. The top variant of the phone, on the other hand, comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space and it costs Rs 14,999. Also Read - Poco M4 5G with a dual rear camera setup to launch on Flipkart on April 29

As a part part of the launch offer, Poco is offering a discount of Rs 2,000 to all buyers who pay for their purchases via SBI cards. This will bring down the effective price of the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of the phone to Rs 10,999 and the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant to Rs 12,999. Also Read - Looking for a budget smartphone under Rs 15,000? Here are our top picks

In addition to this, Flipkart is offering an exchange offer on the purchase of the Poco M4 5G smartphone as a part of which the company is offering up to Rs 13,000 off. Apart from this, the e-retailer is offering a second-generation Google Nest Hub at a additional price of just Rs 4,999 and Google Nest Mini at an additional price of Rs 1,999. Separately, the two devices cost Rs 8,999 and Rs 2,499 on the platform.

Poco M4 5G specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Poco M4 5G features a 6.58-inch FHD+ 90Hz Smart Display with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. Additionally, the phone comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset that is coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage space.

Coming to the camera, the Poco M4 5G comes with a dual camera setup consisting of a 50MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front it has an 8MP selfie camera. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for a 22.5W charger in the box. Additional features include 5G connectivity, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, AI Face unlock, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

  • Published Date: May 5, 2022 9:29 AM IST

