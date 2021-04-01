Poco X3 Pro at Rs 10,999: Here’s how and where to get the massive Rs 8,000 discount

Starting at Rs 18,999, there’s no phone that beats the Poco X3 Pro in terms of raw performance. The Snapdragon 860 chip can handle most demanding games with ease and the 120Hz LCD display combines to promise a solid mobile gaming experience. Gamers should look no further. Keep an eye for our full review.

The recently launched Poco X3 Pro will go on sale for the first time in India on April 6, exclusively on Flipkart. As a part of the launch offer, the company has already announced to offer Rs 1,000 discount on purchase with ICICI bank card. Poco has additionally announced a new exchange offer, on applying which consumers will get Rs 7,000 off. Let’s take a quick look at this mouth-watering discount offer. Also Read - Poco X3 Pro vs Redmi Note 10 Pro: Price in India, specifications compared

The Chinese smartphone brand has announced an exchange offer on the Poco F1. Users owing the Poco F1 will be able to get Rs 7,000 off on exchange which brings down the price of the Poco X3 Pro to Rs 11,999. Additionally, ICICI bank card users will be able to avail Rs 1,000 off which further brings the price of the Poco X3 Pro down to Rs 10,999. Also Read - Poco X3 Pro launched in India: A look at the first phone with Snapdragon 860 chip

Poco X3 Pro discount offer: Details

After applying the exchange as well as bank offer, Poco X3 Pro base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model can be grabbed at Rs 10,999. The top-end model of the Poco phone with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage will be available at a price of Rs 12,999. Notably, this exchange value is available only on Poco F1. The new Poco phone will be available on April 6 on Flipkart. Also Read - Poco X3 Pro top 5 competitors: Xiaomi Mi 10i, Galaxy F62, Realme X7 and more

At the discounted price, the Poco X3 Pro looks like a great option to consider. The Poco smartphone offers a 6.67-inch full-HD+ Dot Display with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. On the hardware front, the phone is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC paired with Adreno 640 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of internal storage option. There’s a microSD card support as well that can expand the storage up to 1TB. On the software front, the Poco X3 Pro runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top.

On the camera front, the Poco X3 Pro packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the phone includes a 20-megapixel selfie camera sensor. The Poco X3 Pro packs a 5,160mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Originally, the Poco X3 Pro starts at a price of Rs 18,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The top-end model of the Poco X3 Pro with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage comes at a price of Rs 20,999.