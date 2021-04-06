Poco X3 Pro first sale in India today: See price, features, specs

Poco X3 Pro recently made its entry in India as another variant of the Poco X3. It comes with highlights such as a 120Hz display, 48-megapixel quad rear cameras, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 chip, and more. The smartphone will now be available to buy as part of its first sale in the country. Also Read - Top gaming smartphones priced under/almost Rs 20,000 to buy in April 2021

The sale will start at 12 pm today and the phone will be available to buy via Flipkart. Here’s a look at all the details you should know. Also Read - Poco could sell Dimensity 1200-powered Redmi gaming phone as its own in India

Poco X3 Pro price, availability, offers

The Poco X3 Pro is priced at Rs 18,999 for 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and Rs 20,999 for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage option. Also Read - Poco X3 Pro at Rs 10,999 on Flipkart: Here’s how to get the massive discount of Rs 8,000

Flipkart has certain offers that interested buyers can avail. ICICI Bank users can get Rs 1,000 off on credit card and EMI options and users with the Poco F1 can get the phone at a starting price of Rs 10,999.

They can also get a 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, a chance to get the Google Nest Hub at Rs 5,999 and Google Nest mini at Rs 1,999, and the option to avail of no-cost EMI.

The smartphone will be available to buy in Steel Blue, Graphite Black, Golden Bronze colour variants.

Poco X3 Pro features, specs

The device comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ LCD display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch response. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC, becoming the first phone to get the chip. As mentioned earlier, it comes in two RAM/Storage options: 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB.

On the camera front, it houses four rear cameras: a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The front camera stands at 20-megapixel.

The phone is backed by a 5,160mAh battery with 33W fast charging and 26W USB PD support. It runs MIUI 12 (with Poco Launcher) based on Android 11.

Additionally, the Poco X3 Pro comes with Hi-Res audio, stereo speakers, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Liquid Cool Technology Plus tech for better heat dissipation, USB Type-C port, IR blaster, and the usual connectivity options.