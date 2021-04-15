Poco X3 Pro to go on sale today via Flipkart at 12 PM: How to buy online, offers

Poco X3 Pro, the Chinese phone maker’s new mid-ranger will go on sale today at 12 PM via Flipkart. The first batch of the new Poco X-series phone was released earlier this month on April 6. The headline feature of the Poco X3 Pro is the flagship-grade Snapdragon 860 processor and 48-megapixel primary camera. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 5 pre-orders begin today in India at 12pm: Here's how you can pre-book

Poco X3 Pro sale in India: How to buy online, offers, price

As mentioned the Poco X3 Pro will be available for purchase via Flipkart today at 12 PM. The e-retailer has listed a bunch of offers with the Poco X3 Pro that include- flat Rs 1,000 off on ICICI Bank credit cards, 5 percent cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, and an exchange offer of up to Rs 16,500. No cost-EMI for the phone starts at Rs 3,167 a month. Those owing a Poco F1 phone can grab an exchange value of Rs 7,000. As for the pricing, the Poco X3 Pro was launched at Rs 18,999 for the regular variant with 6GB RAM/128GB storage. There is a high-end variant with 8GB RAM/128GB storage as well which comes for a price of Rs 20,999. Also Read - Realme C21 first sale on Flipkart today: Price, specifications

Poco X3 Pro specs, features

The Poco X3 Pro equips a capable Snapdragon 860 mobile platform which is hard to find in the sub-Rs 25,000 price segment. In addition you get a 6.67-inch FHD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) DotDisplay with 120Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. The display has a touch-sampling rate of 240Hz and is layered with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 for added protection. Also Read - Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale top 10 deals: iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy F62, Poco X3 and more

For photography, the Poco X3 Pro offers a 48-megapixel quad-camera setup. The primary camera is assisted by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For making video calls and capturing selfies, the phone offers a 20-megapixel camera which is embedded in the punch-hole cutout. The power button acts up as the fingerprint reader as well. In terms of software, the new Poco X-series phone runs Android 11 based MIUI 12 custom ROM. The device is backed by a 5,160mAh battery. Other aspects include- 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack.