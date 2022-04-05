comscore Poco X4 Pro 5G first sale in India today: Here are best deals, offers, discounts, price
News

Poco X4 Pro 5G first sale today: Check out how to grab the best deals

Deals

The Poco X4 Pro 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It runs on Android 11 with MIUI 13 on top.

Poco X4 Pro 5G

Poco X4 Pro 5G is available for sale for the first time in India. The company launched the X4 Pro last month. It is the successor of the Poco X3 Pro. The phone sale will start at 12 pm, made available via Flipkart. Poco X4 Pro has powerful features, including a Snapdragon 695 chipset and a 64-megapixel primary rear camera. It made its global debut at Barcelona’s Mobile World Congress 2022 (MWC 2022). Also Read - CCI orders probe in Zomato, Swiggy for alleged unfair business practices

Also Read - Elon Musk purchases 9.2 percent stake in Twitter stock after complaining about free speech

Price, offers, sale

Poco X4 Pro was unveiled in three storage variants including 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model, which is priced at Rs 18,999, the 6GB + 128GB is available at Rs 19,999, and the top-end model 8GB + 128GB is priced at Rs 21,999. But you can purchase the smartphone for a lesser amount during the sale. Also Read - Vodafone Idea announces Rs 107, Rs 111 validity vouchers with 200MB data

You can pick the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model at just Rs 17,999 during the sale. The E-commerce giant is giving a Rs 1,000 instant discount via HDFC Bank credit or debit card. Similarly, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant can be purchased at Rs 18,999 and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is available at Rs 20,999 during the Flipkart sale.

Additionally, you can also exchange the Poco X4 Pro with an older Poco smartphone, and you will get up to a Rs 3,000 discount on the smartphone.

Specifications

The Poco X4 Pro 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It runs on Android 11 with MIUI 13 on top. The smartphone features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with 1,080×2,400 pixels resolution. The display has a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

As far as camera features are concerned, the Poco X4 Pro is equipped with a triple rear camera setup housing 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GW3 primary sensor, an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It has a 16-megapixel front camera with an f/2.45 lens for selfies and video calling.

The company has provided a 5,000mAh battery supporting 67W fast charging to power the phone. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It comes with dual stereo speakers and has two microphones for noise cancellation.

