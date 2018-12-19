comscore
  Oppo A83, Oppo F9, Oppo F9 Pro prices slashed; now available from Rs 8,490
News

Oppo A83, Oppo F9, Oppo F9 Pro prices slashed; now available from Rs 8,490

Deals

The price cuts were revealed through a tweet by a Mumbai-based mobile retailer.

  • Published: December 19, 2018 12:30 PM IST
oppo-f9-pro

Image Credit: Oppo

As buyers gear up for their end-of-the-year shopping spree, it’s raining discounts on just about every product imaginable. Of course, that includes smartphones as well. And in case you’re planning to buy a new one soon, you may want to take a look at Oppo’s offerings.

To lure potential buyers, the Chinese technology company has slashed the prices of quite a few of its smartphones. The information was revealed via a tweet by Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom. Here’s everything you need to know about the Oppo smartphones that have received price cuts, as well as their revised prices.

Oppo A83

The base variant of Oppo’s A83 is now available at Rs 8,490, having received a price cut of Rs 500. The entry-level smartphone is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P23 SoC, and comes with 16GB of internal storage. There’s also a dedicated expansion slot that can take up microSD cards of up to 256GB.

Oppo A83 has a 5.7-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720×1440 pixels, and an 18:9 aspect ratio. For imaging, Oppo A83 has a 13-megapixel rear module and an 8-megapixel front-facing module. Backing up the whole package is a 3,180mAh battery.

Oppo R17 Pro, R17 New Year Edition launched in China: Price, specifications, features

Also Read

Oppo R17 Pro, R17 New Year Edition launched in China: Price, specifications, features

Oppo F9

The mid-range Oppo F9 now costs Rs 16,990, post a price cut of Rs 2,000. Featuring a MediaTek Helio P60 chipset, the smartphone comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It has a 6.3-inch FullHD+ display, with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels and a ‘waterdrop’ style notch. There’s Android 8.1 Oreo onboard, with Color OS 5.2 baked on top.

Oppo F9 also features a dual-lens rear camera system, comprised of a 16-megapixel module and a 2-megapixel module. There’s also a 25-megapixel front-facing lens for selfies and video calls. All standard connectivity options are included, with a 3,500mAh battery rounding off the spec sheet.

Watch: Oppo F9 Pro First Look

Oppo F9 Pro

Essentially an F9 with 6GB of RAM, the Oppo F9 Pro comes with two internal storage configurations – 64GB and 128GB.  Both have received a price cut of Rs 2,000 each, and are now available at Rs 21,990 and Rs 23,990 respectively. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P60 chipset and comes with a 6.3-inch FullHD+ display, complete with a waterdrop notch and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

For imaging, there’s a dual-lens rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel module and a 2-megapixel module. Up front, you get a 25-megapixel module for selfies and video calls. There’s also a 3,500mAh battery with support for Oppo’s VOOC Flash Charge.

