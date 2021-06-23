comscore PS5 Restock June 2021: How to pre-order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition in India
PS5 restock June 2021: How to pre-order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition in India

PS5 restock June 2021: Sony’s PlayStation 5 gaming console will be up for pre-orders in India today at 12pm on various websites including Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, Games The Shop, Prepaid Gamer Card, Reliance Digital, Sony Center, and Vijay Sales. Here’s how to book PS5 in India today.

sony-ps5

If you have been eagerly waiting to buy the Sony PlayStation 5, you get another chance today. PS5 pre-orders will begin at 12pm noon. This time, buyers will get to choose between both variants of Sony’s next-gen console including Blu-ray-equipped PS5 as well as disc-less counterpart PS5 Digital Edition. Also Read - Cyberpunk 2077 back on Sony's PlayStation Store, with a special warning for PS4 owners

Both variants of the PS5 will be available for pre-orders on several websites including Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, Games The Shop, Prepaid Gamer Card, Reliance Digital, Sony Center, and Vijay Sales. Also Read - Battlefield 2042: Launch date, Price in India and more

How to buy PlayStation or PS5 in India

PlayStation 5, both variants, will be available for pre-orders of various websites: Also Read - God of War Ragnarok delayed until 2022: Here's why

ShopAtSC

To pre-order PS5 from Sony India’s retail shops, you will need an account. We suggest you should create the account in advance, add all the necessary details such as your card details and others before the pre-bookings begin. Note that you can buy only one PS5 from one account. If you are able to book PS5 from ShopAtSC, the shipping will begin from July 3 onward.

Amazon India

To book PS5 from Amazon India website, you will need to follow the same steps on advance: create an account, add all the required details such as delivery address, payment details and all.

Flipkart

Flipkart has shown issues at pre-booking the PS5 in the past and several buyers have previously complained about the same. To book the gaming console from Flipkart, you will again need to create an account and add all the required details such as delivery address, among others before pre-orders kick off.

PS5-Controller

Some of the other websites from where you can pre-order Sony’s next generation gaming console are:

-Croma

-Vijay Sales

-Reliance Digital

-Prepaid Game Card

-Games The Shop

Sony, Sony PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5, DualSense, PS5 DualSense, PS5 DualSense stick drift, PS5 DualSense controller, PS5 DualSense features

PlayStation or PS5 price in India

The June restock of PlayStation 5 is big for gamers as this is the second time that the PS5 Digital Edition will be available for pre-orders in India. As for the pricing, the Blu-ray-equipped PS5 is available for Rs 49,990 while the disc-less counterpart PS5 Digital Edition will be up for grabs at Rs 39,990.

It is likely that the stocks are more this time, but it will still be better if you be quick at booking the gaming console. You never know when the stock finishes. During the last few pre-orders, buyers faced issues at the time of pre-booking as the stocks finished in a blink of an eye.

  • Published Date: June 23, 2021 11:20 AM IST

