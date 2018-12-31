comscore
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Qualcomm Days on Flipkart: Xiaomi Poco F1 at Rs 17,999, Oppo R17 Pro at Rs 45,990, Asus Zenfone 5Z at Rs 24,999 and other deals
News

Qualcomm Days on Flipkart: Xiaomi Poco F1 at Rs 17,999, Oppo R17 Pro at Rs 45,990, Asus Zenfone 5Z at Rs 24,999 and other deals

Deals

Smartphones powered by Qualcomm chipsets including Poco F1 and Asus Zenfone 5Z are available at discounted price on Flipkart.

  • Published: December 31, 2018 10:39 AM IST
asus-zenfone-5z

Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart is hosting Qualcomm Days on December 30 and December 31, where smartphones powered by Qualcomm chipsets are available at discounted price. The Qualcomm Days sale comes days after Flipkart’s Mobiles Bonanza sale and can be seen as a way to continue discounted price on devices that were available during the previous sale as well. During Qualcomm Days, Flipkart is offering discounts on Asus Zenfone 5Z, Poco F1, Oppo R17 Pro and other devices. Here is a look at top deals on smartphones during Qualcomm Days sale:

Xiaomi Poco F1 starting at Rs 17,999

Xiaomi Poco F1 has emerged as one of the best smartphone in the sub-Rs 20,000 price segment. It has been discounted multiple times since its launch and is now available at a starting price of Rs 17,999 for the variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The price is inclusive of Rs 2,000 extra off on exchange of any other device. The smartphone also comes with buyback value up to Rs 14,000, making it a solid offering in this segment.

The Poco F1 features a 6.18-inch display with Full HD+ resolution and a wide notch that hides its infrared face recognition system. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM and option for 64GB or 128GB storage. There is also a higher end model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It offers dual rear camera setup with 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors and a 20-megapixel selfie shooter. There is fingerprint sensor, facial recognition, 4,000mAh battery and Android 9 Pie.

Xiaomi Poco F1 Review: So much power, so little money

Also Read

Xiaomi Poco F1 Review: So much power, so little money

Asus Zenfone 5Z at Rs 24,999

Asus Zenfone 5Z is the next best option if you don’t like the plastic design of Xiaomi Poco F1. It is another mid-range flagship smartphone powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with 6GB RAM or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage. The 6GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 24,999 while the 8GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 28,999.

The Zenfone 5Z features a 6.2-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2246 x 1080 pixels and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. It runs Android 8.0 Oreo and is backed by a 3,300mAh battery. It features dual rear camera with 12-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

Asus Zenfone 5Z Review: Slaying the flagship killer in its own yard

Also Read

Asus Zenfone 5Z Review: Slaying the flagship killer in its own yard

Oppo R17 Pro at Rs 45,990

Oppo R17 Pro is the smartphone aimed at those looking for a number of cameras on their device. The Oppo R17 comes with a total of four cameras, with three on the back and one at the front. The Oppo R17 Pro features triple rear camera setup with 12-megapixel main camera, 20-megapixel secondary camera and a third time-of-flight 3D camera. At the front, it gets a 25-megapixel selfie camera.

The smartphone features a 6.4-inch AMOLED display and sports an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. It runs ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and is backed by a 3,700mAh battery. It also supports 50W Super VOOC charging, which is the fastest charging on any smartphone right now. It is priced at Rs 45,990 and customers get up to Rs 16,900 off on exchange.

Oppo R17 Pro Review: Adding color to your life

Also Read

Oppo R17 Pro Review: Adding color to your life

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 starting at Rs 8,999

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1, which was launched early this year as a Flipkart exclusive, is available at a starting price of Rs 8,999 during Qualcomm Days sale. The smartphone has seen multiple price cuts because of the launch of Zenfone Max Pro M2 and was available at the same price during Flipkart’s Mobiles Bonanza sale as well.

In terms of specifications, it sports a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display, Snapdragon 636 SoC, 3GB or 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB internal storage. The 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM variants feature dual rear camera setup comprising of 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors while the 6GB RAM variant gets a combination of 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel setup. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter on the 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM variants while the 6GB RAM variant gets a 16-megapixel camera. It runs Android Oreo and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) Review: Taking the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro head-on

Also Read

Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) Review: Taking the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro head-on

Google Pixel 3 from Rs 66,500

Google Pixel 3 is available at a starting price of Rs 66,500 on Flipkart during Qualcomm Days sale. The Pixel 3 and its larger sibling Pixel 3 XL have one of the best imaging experience on a smartphone right now. Both the smartphones are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage.

Google Pixel 3 was launched at Rs 71,000 and is being discounted by Rs 4,500 and customers get Rs 23,300 buyback value when they purchase a policy for Rs 199. The Pixel 3 features a 5.5-inch Full HD+ P-OLED display with thin bezels surrounding it. It features a single 12-megapixel rear camera and dual 8-megapixel selfie shooters for ultrawide selfie. It comes in clearly white, just black and not pink colors, runs Android 9.0 Pie and is backed by a 2,915mAh battery.

Google Pixel 3 XL Review: Still the pinnacle of Android?

Also Read

Google Pixel 3 XL Review: Still the pinnacle of Android?

Samsung Galaxy On8 from Rs 12,990

Samsung Galaxy On8 is basically the rebranded version of Galaxy J8 for the online-only retail segment. The smartphone was launched at Rs 19,990 and is being discounted to Rs 12,990. It is among the first budget devices from the company to feature Infinity Display design similar to Samsung’s flagship devices.

Samsung Galaxy J8 Review: An upper-affordable smartphone

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy J8 Review: An upper-affordable smartphone

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy On8 features a 6-inch HD+ display, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset. It sports dual rear camera setup comprising of a 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel shooter and the smartphone is backed by a 3,500mAh battery.

Watch: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Key Features

Other deals

Flipkart is also offering recently launched devices like the Redmi Note 6 Pro from Xiaomi and Zenfone Max Pro M2 from Asus, which are powered by Qualcomm chipsets. The Redmi Note 6 Pro is available at a starting price of Rs 13,999 while the Zenfone Max Pro M2 starts at Rs 12,999. There is also the Redmi Note 5 Pro, Realme C1, Vivo V11 Pro and LG G7 ThinQ available at Rs 12,999, Rs 7,499, Rs 25,990 and Rs 32,990 respectively.

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy On8

Samsung Galaxy On8

3

11490

Buy Now
Android 6.0 Marshmallow
Exynos 7580 Octa-Core 1.6GHz Processor
13MP(f1.9) AF with LED Flash
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1)

Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1)

2.67

10999

Android Oreo
Snapdragon 636 octa-core SoC
Dual Cameras - 13MP + 5MP
Asus Zenfone 5Z

Asus Zenfone 5Z

29999

Android Oreo with New Asus ZenUI 5
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Octa-core 64-bit Processor
12MP + 8MP dual Camera
Xiaomi Poco F1

Xiaomi Poco F1

3.67

20999

Android 8.1 Oreo
Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
12MP + 5MP
Google Pixel 3

Google Pixel 3

71000

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
12.2MP
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

2.5

13999

Android 8.1 Oreo
Snapdragon 636 octa-core SoC
12MP + 5MP
Oppo R17 Pro

Oppo R17 Pro

45990

Android 8.1 Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core
Triple cameras - 12MP dual aperture + 20MP + TOF Sensor
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

12999

Android 8.1 Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Dual - 12MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: December 31, 2018 10:39 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Vodafone Idea is offering Rs 30 Amazon Pay voucher on Prepaid recharges; here's how to get it
thumb-img
News
Nokia 9 PureView "Beholder" renders leak out on the internet
thumb-img
News
WhatsApp won't work on these phones after December 31; here's why
thumb-img
News
OnePlus 6's OxygenOS 9.0.3 update brings December security patch

Most Popular

Samsung One UI Review

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 Review

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review

Lenovo Legion C730 Cube and Y25f-10 Monitor Review

Nokia 8.1 Review

Bangladesh suspended high-speed mobile internet on election day

Facebook seeks Indian IT companies help to solve its fake news issues

iPhone XS Max reportedly catches fire in owner's trousers' pocket

Samsung is working on a second Bixby-powered Galaxy smart speaker

Samsung Galaxy A50 leak reveals key specs

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Best affordable smartphones of 2018

Related Topics

Related Stories

Qualcomm Days on Flipkart: Check out these deals

Deals

Qualcomm Days on Flipkart: Check out these deals
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 now on open sale via Flipkart

News

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 now on open sale via Flipkart
Poco F1 is currently available at ‘lowest ever price’ on Flipkart with extra Rs 2,000 off on exchange

Deals

Poco F1 is currently available at ‘lowest ever price’ on Flipkart with extra Rs 2,000 off on exchange
Restrictions on foreign e-commerce companies to hit FDI in India: US industry body

News

Restrictions on foreign e-commerce companies to hit FDI in India: US industry body
YI Home Security Camera receives a price on Amazon India

Deals

YI Home Security Camera receives a price on Amazon India

हिंदी समाचार

नए साल पर वनप्लस 6T की खरीद पर पाएं बंपर डिस्काउंट और बेहतरीन डील्स

Xiaomi Redmi 6A आज दोपहर 12 बजे बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

अब नए साल में भी मिलेगी बेहतरीन नेटवर्क सर्विस, BSNL ने 'No more Blackout days' को किया लॉन्च

आसुस Zenfone Max Pro M2 ओपन सेल में हुआ उपलब्ध, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

शाओमी का Poco F1 फ्लिपकार्ट पर मिल रहा है सस्ते दाम पर, जल्दी करें

News

Bangladesh suspended high-speed mobile internet on election day
News
Bangladesh suspended high-speed mobile internet on election day
Facebook seeks Indian IT companies help to solve its fake news issues

News

Facebook seeks Indian IT companies help to solve its fake news issues
iPhone XS Max reportedly catches fire in owner's trousers' pocket

News

iPhone XS Max reportedly catches fire in owner's trousers' pocket
Samsung is working on a second Bixby-powered Galaxy smart speaker

News

Samsung is working on a second Bixby-powered Galaxy smart speaker
Samsung Galaxy A50 leak reveals key specs

News

Samsung Galaxy A50 leak reveals key specs