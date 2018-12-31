Qualcomm Days on Flipkart: Xiaomi Poco F1 at Rs 17,999, Oppo R17 Pro at Rs 45,990, Asus Zenfone 5Z at Rs 24,999 and other deals

Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart is hosting Qualcomm Days on December 30 and December 31, where smartphones powered by Qualcomm chipsets are available at discounted price. The Qualcomm Days sale comes days after Flipkart’s Mobiles Bonanza sale and can be seen as a way to continue discounted price on devices that were available during the previous sale as well. During Qualcomm Days, Flipkart is offering discounts on Asus Zenfone 5Z, Poco F1, Oppo R17 Pro and other devices. Here is a look at top deals on smartphones during Qualcomm Days sale:

Xiaomi Poco F1 starting at Rs 17,999

Xiaomi Poco F1 has emerged as one of the best smartphone in the sub-Rs 20,000 price segment. It has been discounted multiple times since its launch and is now available at a starting price of Rs 17,999 for the variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The price is inclusive of Rs 2,000 extra off on exchange of any other device. The smartphone also comes with buyback value up to Rs 14,000, making it a solid offering in this segment.

The Poco F1 features a 6.18-inch display with Full HD+ resolution and a wide notch that hides its infrared face recognition system. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM and option for 64GB or 128GB storage. There is also a higher end model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It offers dual rear camera setup with 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors and a 20-megapixel selfie shooter. There is fingerprint sensor, facial recognition, 4,000mAh battery and Android 9 Pie.

Asus Zenfone 5Z at Rs 24,999

Asus Zenfone 5Z is the next best option if you don’t like the plastic design of Xiaomi Poco F1. It is another mid-range flagship smartphone powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with 6GB RAM or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage. The 6GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 24,999 while the 8GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 28,999.

The Zenfone 5Z features a 6.2-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2246 x 1080 pixels and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. It runs Android 8.0 Oreo and is backed by a 3,300mAh battery. It features dual rear camera with 12-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

Oppo R17 Pro at Rs 45,990

Oppo R17 Pro is the smartphone aimed at those looking for a number of cameras on their device. The Oppo R17 comes with a total of four cameras, with three on the back and one at the front. The Oppo R17 Pro features triple rear camera setup with 12-megapixel main camera, 20-megapixel secondary camera and a third time-of-flight 3D camera. At the front, it gets a 25-megapixel selfie camera.

The smartphone features a 6.4-inch AMOLED display and sports an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. It runs ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and is backed by a 3,700mAh battery. It also supports 50W Super VOOC charging, which is the fastest charging on any smartphone right now. It is priced at Rs 45,990 and customers get up to Rs 16,900 off on exchange.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 starting at Rs 8,999

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1, which was launched early this year as a Flipkart exclusive, is available at a starting price of Rs 8,999 during Qualcomm Days sale. The smartphone has seen multiple price cuts because of the launch of Zenfone Max Pro M2 and was available at the same price during Flipkart’s Mobiles Bonanza sale as well.

In terms of specifications, it sports a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display, Snapdragon 636 SoC, 3GB or 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB internal storage. The 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM variants feature dual rear camera setup comprising of 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors while the 6GB RAM variant gets a combination of 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel setup. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter on the 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM variants while the 6GB RAM variant gets a 16-megapixel camera. It runs Android Oreo and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Google Pixel 3 from Rs 66,500

Google Pixel 3 is available at a starting price of Rs 66,500 on Flipkart during Qualcomm Days sale. The Pixel 3 and its larger sibling Pixel 3 XL have one of the best imaging experience on a smartphone right now. Both the smartphones are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage.

Google Pixel 3 was launched at Rs 71,000 and is being discounted by Rs 4,500 and customers get Rs 23,300 buyback value when they purchase a policy for Rs 199. The Pixel 3 features a 5.5-inch Full HD+ P-OLED display with thin bezels surrounding it. It features a single 12-megapixel rear camera and dual 8-megapixel selfie shooters for ultrawide selfie. It comes in clearly white, just black and not pink colors, runs Android 9.0 Pie and is backed by a 2,915mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy On8 from Rs 12,990

Samsung Galaxy On8 is basically the rebranded version of Galaxy J8 for the online-only retail segment. The smartphone was launched at Rs 19,990 and is being discounted to Rs 12,990. It is among the first budget devices from the company to feature Infinity Display design similar to Samsung’s flagship devices.

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy On8 features a 6-inch HD+ display, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset. It sports dual rear camera setup comprising of a 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel shooter and the smartphone is backed by a 3,500mAh battery.

Watch: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Key Features

Other deals

Flipkart is also offering recently launched devices like the Redmi Note 6 Pro from Xiaomi and Zenfone Max Pro M2 from Asus, which are powered by Qualcomm chipsets. The Redmi Note 6 Pro is available at a starting price of Rs 13,999 while the Zenfone Max Pro M2 starts at Rs 12,999. There is also the Redmi Note 5 Pro, Realme C1, Vivo V11 Pro and LG G7 ThinQ available at Rs 12,999, Rs 7,499, Rs 25,990 and Rs 32,990 respectively.