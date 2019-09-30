Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale kicked off on September 29 and will last until October 4. In partnership with RCA, Amazon is currently offering the 32-inch RCA HD Ready TV for Rs 9,499. This Smart LED TV from the company was launched in India with a price label of Rs 10,499. RCA says that the same 32-inch HD Ready TV will be available for just Rs 3,232 during ‘RCA Flash Sale.’

At the moment, it is unknown as to when this flash sale will take place. Currently, the smart TV is available for Rs 9,499, which you can purchase via Amazon.in. The 32-inch RCA TV comes with a 24W speaker and HD Ready display. You get three HDMI ports and two USB ports. It also offers support for 10 languages. It features a number of streaming services, including Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video and more. The product also comes with an Android app to control the Smart TV including voice commands.

“We wanted our consumers to enjoy the upcoming festival season with our HD ready TV. The idea is to make the TV as affordable as possible and reach out to every corner of the country. As technology has reached to the extreme corners of the country, mobile applications are being used by people of every strata, we hope that everyone will be able to buy our 32-inch HD ready TV as the price is now cheaper than most of the smartphones,” said Sumit Maini, Managing Director, Weston Television.

Besides, the company recently launched new RCA TVs in the Indian market. The 43-inch full HD Smart LED TV, which was launched for Rs 19,999, can be purchased for Rs 17,999 during Amazon Great Indian Days sale. Similarly, the 49-inch RCA Full HD Smart LED TV is currently available for Rs 22,999, while the 49-inch RCA 4k Ultra HD Smart TV will cost Rs 27,499. Lastly, the 55-inch RCA 4k Ultra HD Smart LED TV price has been set at Rs 29,999.