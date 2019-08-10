In partnership with Amazon, RCA is offering tempting discounts on its Android Smart TVs during Amazon Freedom Days sale. The 55-inch RCA 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV is currently available for Rs 33,999. The same TV was earlier selling at Rs 59,990. Moreover, the 49-inch RCA full HD Smart LED TV with Quantum Backlit tech will cost you Rs 23,999.

The 43-inch Full HD Smart LED TV with Quantum Backlit technology is also on the sale. You can purchase this smart TV for as low as Rs 18,999. The Amazon Freedom Days sale is already live and will continue until August 11. The RCA 43-inch 4300SP and 49-inch 49WR1901S smart LED TVs will offers users full HD viewing experience. The company says that these smart Android TVs are built with Quantum Backlit tech for enhanced performance in their picture quality.

RCA entered the Indian market in association with Westway Electronics for launching a premium range of Smart TVs on Amazon.in from August 5 onwards. Sumit Maini, Director, Westway Electronics said, “We find this moment extremely delightful by being part of Amazon Freedom Sale on the auspicious occasion of Independence Day. The occasion also celebrates our newly bonded association with Amazon. As part of the family of Amazon Freedom sale, we have reduced prices by half making them 18,991 to Rs 25, 991 to entice as many consumers as possible.”

“The entertainment is the key idea behind getting televisions for your home so in these models we offer a content package of more than 1 million hours from prime streaming media. The full HD televisions are also supported by Smart App remote which enables control of television operations far easier now. Our USP is our expansive network of service centers available at more than 19, 500 pin codes which employ efficiently for grievance redressal for our Indian consumers. They can also make use of discounts until tomorrow night by 2000-3000 per product,” he said.