Smartphone maker Realme has teamed up with e-commerce giant Flipkart to hold a Real Leap Days sale. Realme is offering five smartphones to interested buyers as part of this sale, including the Realme 3 Pro. Complimenting the offering from Realme, Flipkart is offering its Complete Mobile Protection package at just Rs 99. This protects the buyers against accidental screen damage, water damage, the hardware of software problems, and more. The sale started today, and will go on till June 30, 2019. The landing page about the sale on Flipkart claims that it is the “Biggest Ever Sale on realme”.

Realme also revealed that it will offer up to Rs 1,000 as a discount to buyers along with a 15 percent “SuperCash” on Mobikwik. The company is also giving away a Realme 3 Pro for free as part of the sale. However, the Rs 1,000 discount, Mobikwik cashback and chance to get a free Realme 3 Pro is only available on Realme.com. This means that you will get these three benefits only if you make the purchase on Realme.com.

It is also interesting to note the name of the sale event “Real Leap Days”. Realme CEO Madhav Sheth used a similar “DareToLeap” hashtag to reveal the upcoming quad camera setup with a 64-megapixel camera. Now that we have talked about the additional benefits, let’s talk about the five deals available as part of the sale.

Real Leap Days Sale deal details

Realme 3 Pro

First up in the Real Leap Days Sale deals is the Realme 3 Pro offer. The company is not really offering a direct discount of the original price of the smartphone. However, buyers can further push the price down with the help of a number of bank offers and the Flipkart Exchange offer. In addition to these offers, Flipkart is also offering a No Cost EMI option for the 6GB RAM variant of the Realme 3 Pro.

Features Realme 3 Pro Price 13999 Chipset Snapdragon 710 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.3-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera 16MP + 5MP Front Camera 25MP Battery 4,045mAh

Realme 2 Pro

The second in line for the sale is the Realme 2 Pro. According to the Flipkart listing, all three variants including the 4GB RAM, 6GB RAM, and 8GB RAM are available at a discount. Digging deeper, all the variants will be available at a Rs 1,500 discount. In addition to the flat discount, users can also make use of the bank offers and Flipkart Exchange offers to push the price down.

Features Realme 2 Pro Price 13990 Chipset Snapdragon 660 SoC OS Android 8.1 Oreo Display 6.3-inch, full HD+ Internal Memory 4GB of RAM + 64GB of internal storage Rear Camera 16MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 3,500mAh

Realme C1 (2019)

Realme C1 (2019) is available at a Rs 500 discount for the 2GB RAM variant. However, you don’t really get a flat discount for the 3GB RAM variant. Similar to the rest of the devices, interested buyers can make use of the different bank offers and Flipkart exchange offer. Both these offers will help buyers increase their savings.

Features Realme C1 (2019) Price 8499 Chipset Snapdragon 450 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.2-inch HD+ Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage Rear Camera 13MP + 2MP Front Camera 5MP Battery 4,230mAh

Realme 3

The second last offer available in the sale is for the Realme 3 devices. According to the listing, there is no direct discount on the 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM variants. Instead, similar to other offers in the list, users can make use of the bank offers and exchange offers to increase savings. Realme is also offering a No Cost EMI option for the 4GB RAM variant of the Realme 3.

Features Realme 3 Price 8999 Chipset MediaTek Helio P70 OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.3-inch HD+ Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage Rear Camera 13MP + 2MP Front Camera 13MP Battery 4,320mAh

Realme C2

The Realme C2 is the last device available as part of the Real Leap Days sale event. There is no direct discount for the 2GB RAM and 3GB RAM variants of the Realme C2. Buyers can make use of the No Cost EMI option, the different Bank offers, and the Flipkart Exchange offer. In fact, Realme C2 is currently not on sale and Flipkart will hold a sale tomorrow on June 28, 2019, at 12 noon.

Features Realme C2 Price 5999 Chipset Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.1-inch HD+ Internal Memory 2GB RAM + 16GB internal storage Rear Camera 13MP + 2MP Front Camera 5MP Battery 4,000mAh

