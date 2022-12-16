Realme launched the Realme 10 Pro series earlier this year in India. The series comprises the Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro+. The latter went on its first sale a few days back. Now, the Realme 10 Pro will be available for purchase in the country. Also Read - Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G to go on sale in India today at 12 pm IST: Price, sale offers, specs

The Realme 10 Pro comes with a slim design and has minimal bezels. It is a 5G handset powered by the Snapdragon 695 SoC. The device is priced under Rs 20,000 in the country. Also Read - Xiaomi, iQOO, Realme phones at up to Rs 1,250 discount in Amazon sale 2022: All phone deals

Realme 10 Pro price in India, offers, and color options

The Realme 10 Pro comes in two variants — 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The base variant costs Rs 18,999 and the top variant is priced at Rs 19,999. Also Read - Realme 10 Pro+ 5G: Top 3 features that make it a good option around Rs 25,000

It has Rs 1,000 off on SBI and HDFC Bank Card transactions. On EMI transactions, SBI Credit Card holders will get up to Rs 750 off.

It can be purchased from the Flipkart online store in three color options, namely, Hyperspace Gold, Dark Matter, and Nebula Blue.

Realme 10 Pro specifications

Realme 10 Pro comes with a slim design having thin bezels on three sides. On the bottom, it has a noticeable chin, but still pretty slim than other handsets in a similar price range. The display size is 6.72-inch and it is a Full-HD+ resolution panel. It is a punch-hole LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

It features a dual camera system on the back with a 108MP main lens and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, it has a 16MP camera for taking selfies. The camera comes with different modes for enhancing the user experience.

Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery supporting 33W fast charging.

Interestingly, it boots on Android 13 out of the box and has Realme UI 4.0 on top. It does come with some bloatware, however. It has dual-SIM 5G support, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.1 for connectivity. There’s a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio and a USB Type-C port for charging.

As for security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and facial unlock support.