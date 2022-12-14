Realme launched its Realme 10 Pro series in India last week at a starting price of Rs 18,999. The high-end Realme 10 Pro+ is set to go on the first sale in India today at 12 pm on Flipkart. The highlights of the handset include a curved edge display, a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset and a 108MP triple rear camera setup. Also Read - Xiaomi, iQOO, Realme phones at up to Rs 1,250 discount in Amazon sale 2022: All phone deals

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G price, sale offers, availability

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G is launched in two storage variants. The 6GB RAM +128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 24,999 and 8GB RAM+128GB is priced at Rs 25,999. In terms of colours, it comes in Night Black, Starlight, and Sea Blue colour variants. Also Read - Realme to focus on affordable 5G phones along with feature-rich 4G smartphones in 2023: Madhav Sheth

It will go on sale in India today at 12 pm Flipkart and Realme.com. Also Read - Realme 10 Pro series to launch in India today at 12.30 pm IST: How to watch it live

As for the sale offers, buyers will get Rs 1,000 on Flipkart as an introductory offer.

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G specifications

The Realme 10 Pro+ comes with a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is a punch-hole panel with Full-HD+ resolution, 1260Hz PWM dimming, and a 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage.

The smartphone has a triple camera system with a 108MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. The device has 4K video recording support at 30fps. There’s a 16MP single camera on the front.

It packs the same battery as the 10 Pro i.e. 5,000mAh but has faster 67W fast charging support. It runs on Realme UI 4.0 and has Android 13 OS pre-loaded.

The device has an under-display fingerprint scanner offering added security. It has 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC support.