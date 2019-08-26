comscore Realme 2 Pro discount: Check out new price, review, features
Realme 2 Pro available at its lowest price yet on Flipkart: Check out the new price, features

Realme 2 Pro is available at its lowest price yet at the ongoing Flipkart Month-End Mobiles Fest. This sale has kicked off today, and will be valid till August 31.

  • Published: August 26, 2019 10:53 AM IST
realme 2 pro review main

Realme continues to attract buyers with a combination of great value-for-money smartphones and offers. Continuing with that formula, the Realme 2 Pro is now available at its lowest price yet in India. Read on to find out everything about this latest Realme 2 Pro discount.

Realme 2 Pro discount details

The Realme 2 Pro is being offered at its lowest price yet via Flipkart. This offer is a part of the e-commerce site’s ongoing ‘Month-end Mobiles Fest’. This sale kicked off today and will go on till August 31.

During this sale, the Realme 2 Pro is available for Rs 8,999. This price is valid on the base model, and only the Black Sea color variant. The base model offers 64GB storage and 4GB of RAM. The top variant with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM is available for Rs 10,999. This low price too is only valid on the Black Sea color variant.

These are the lowest price yet seen on either of the Realme 2 Pro variants. Earlier this month, the smartphone saw a discount of around Rs 1,500 on both variants. This brought down the retail price tag to Rs 10,490 and Rs 12,490 respectively.

Apart from the discount on the retail price, Flipkart is also offering various other deals on the Realme smartphone. These include exchange bonuses of up to Rs 8,900 on the 4GB RAM variant, and up to Rs 10,500 on the 6GB RAM variant.

Other deals include five percent discount on using an Axis Bank credit or debit card. An extra five percent discount on using an Axis Bank Buzz credit card. A five percent cashback on using a Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card or an HDFC Bank Debit Cards. Lastly, EMI options start from Rs 518 per month.

Features Realme 2 Pro
Price 13990
Chipset Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC
OS Android 8.1 Oreo OS
Display 6.3-inch, full HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-1080 x 2340 pixels
Internal Memory 4GB of RAM with 64GB of internal storage
Rear Camera 16MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 3,500mAh

  Published Date: August 26, 2019 10:53 AM IST

