Realme 2 Pro gets permanent price cut in India, now starts at Rs 11,990

Realme 2 Pro was the cheapest smartphone with 8GB of RAM and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 mobile platform when it launched in India last year. The smartphone was introduced at a starting price of Rs 13,990 and received a permanent price cut of Rs 1,000 and was available starting at Rs 12,990. During Flipkart’s Mobiles Bonanza sale last month, the smartphone was discounted further and was available for Rs 11,990 for the base model. Now, the former sub-brand of Oppo has announced that the discounted price will be the permanent price of the smartphone.

Realme 2 Pro Price Slashed In India

With the permanent price cut, Realme 2 Pro will be available in India for Rs 1,000 less across all the three storage variants. The base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will now be available for Rs 11,990 as opposed to Rs 12,990. The 6GB RAM variant with 64GB storage will be available for Rs 13,990 while the 8GB RAM variant with 128GB storage will be available for Rs 15,990. At the time of writing, the revised price is not yet listed on Flipkart but the new price is said to be applicable across offline retailers in the country.

Realme 2 Pro: Specifications and Features

Realme 2 Pro is the most powerful smartphone in the company’s product lineup and it features a plastic body design. There is a 6.3-inch display with Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top. Powering the smartphone is Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC coupled with 4GB or 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB internal storage.

There is dual rear camera with 16-megapixel main shooter having f/1.7 aperture and 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and 1080p video recording. It features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and is backed by a 3,500mAh battery. The Realme 2 Pro runs Android 8.1 Oreo and will be updated to Android 9 Pie. It comes in black, light blue and deep blue color options.