Realme 2 Pro price in India slashed; now starts at Rs 12,990

Chinese smartphone maker Realme has been doing great in the Indian market. The company isn’t even one-year-old, and has already made it to the top-5 list in India by market share. Realme recently gave price cut to some of its smartphones, and today, it is the turn of Realme 2 Pro. The smartphone has received a price cut of Rs 1,000. Here’s all you need to know.

Realme 2 Pro price in India

After the price cut, the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will be available for Rs 12,990. Earlier it was available for Rs 13,990. The 6GB RAM with 64GB storage model, on the other hand, will be available for Rs 14,990. Available via Flipkart, the e-commerce portal is also offering exchange bonus of up to Rs 13,750 when you exchange your old smartphone for a Realme 2 Pro. There are also EMI options that are offered by different banks when you use a credit card to buy the phone.

The company had also launched 8GB RAM with 128GB storage model, but that seems to be discontinued for now. At the time of filing the story, we could not find the variant listed on Flipkart.

Watch: How Realme phones are made

Realme 2 Pro specifications and features

The smartphone flaunts a 6.3-inch display running at a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels, and features a waterdrop-style notch. It supports a taller aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Under the hood, the Realme 2 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 4GB / 6GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage.

In the photography department, you get dual cameras at the back – a combination of 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. Up front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture and support for 1080p video recording. For security, it sports a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and also supports face unlock feature. On the software front, it runs Color OS 5.2 based on Android Oreo. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and 4G LTE. It is backed by a 3,500mAh battery and uses microUSB port for charging.