comscore
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Realme 2 Pro price in India slashed; now starts at Rs 12,990
News

Realme 2 Pro price in India slashed; now starts at Rs 12,990

Deals

The Realme 2 Pro comes dual rear cameras and a 16-megapixel front camera.

  • Published: February 15, 2019 2:02 PM IST
realme 2 pro review main

Chinese smartphone maker Realme has been doing great in the Indian market. The company isn’t even one-year-old, and has already made it to the top-5 list in India by market share. Realme recently gave price cut to some of its smartphones, and today, it is the turn of Realme 2 Pro. The smartphone has received a price cut of Rs 1,000. Here’s all you need to know.

Realme 2 Pro price in India

After the price cut, the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will be available for Rs 12,990. Earlier it was available for Rs 13,990. The 6GB RAM with 64GB storage model, on the other hand, will be available for Rs 14,990. Available via Flipkart, the e-commerce portal is also offering exchange bonus of up to Rs 13,750 when you exchange your old smartphone for a Realme 2 Pro. There are also EMI options that are offered by different banks when you use a credit card to buy the phone.

The company had also launched 8GB RAM with 128GB storage model, but that seems to be discontinued for now. At the time of filing the story, we could not find the variant listed on Flipkart.

Watch: How Realme phones are made

Realme 2 Pro specifications and features

The smartphone flaunts a 6.3-inch display running at a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels, and features a waterdrop-style notch. It supports a taller aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Under the hood, the Realme 2 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 4GB / 6GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Realme 2 Pro Review: The New Mid-Range Killer?

Also Read

Realme 2 Pro Review: The New Mid-Range Killer?

In the photography department, you get dual cameras at the back – a combination of 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. Up front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture and support for 1080p video recording. For security, it sports a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and also supports face unlock feature. On the software front, it runs Color OS 5.2 based on Android Oreo. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and 4G LTE. It is backed by a 3,500mAh battery and uses microUSB port for charging.

You Might be Interested

Realme 2 Pro

Realme 2 Pro

5

13990

Android 8.1 Oreo OS
Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC
16MP + 2MP
  • Published Date: February 15, 2019 2:02 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
LG G8 ThinQ will use OLED display as audio amplifier; to retain 3.5mm headphone jack
thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG Mobile update 0.11.0 with zombies could go live on February 19
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.1 Plus gets new Android 9 Pie build
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S6-series gets January security patch

Editor's Pick

Realme 2 Pro price in India slashed by Rs 1,000
Deals
Realme 2 Pro price in India slashed by Rs 1,000
Xiaomi electric scooter has a serious security flaw; lets hackers control brakes and speed

News

Xiaomi electric scooter has a serious security flaw; lets hackers control brakes and speed

Vivo V15 Pro hands-on images leaked

News

Vivo V15 Pro hands-on images leaked

Vodafone introduces Rs 649 postpaid plan

News

Vodafone introduces Rs 649 postpaid plan

LG G8 ThinQ will use OLED display as audio amplifier; to retain 3.5mm headphone jack

News

LG G8 ThinQ will use OLED display as audio amplifier; to retain 3.5mm headphone jack

Sponsored

Most Popular

LG Xboom PK5 Review

Amazfit Verge Review

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Oppo K1 hands-on and first impressions

Xiaomi electric scooter has a serious security flaw; lets hackers control brakes and speed

Vivo V15 Pro hands-on images leaked

Vodafone introduces Rs 649 postpaid plan

LG G8 ThinQ will use OLED display as audio amplifier; to retain 3.5mm headphone jack

Moto G7 Power to become available on Flipkart at Rs 13,999 starting today

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme 2 Pro price in India slashed by Rs 1,000

Deals

Realme 2 Pro price in India slashed by Rs 1,000
Moto G7 Power to become available on Flipkart at Rs 13,999 starting today

News

Moto G7 Power to become available on Flipkart at Rs 13,999 starting today
Flipkart TV Days sale kicks off: Offers detailed

Deals

Flipkart TV Days sale kicks off: Offers detailed
Vivo Carnival sale last day deals

Deals

Vivo Carnival sale last day deals
Xiaomi reveals Redmi Note 7 India launch date

News

Xiaomi reveals Redmi Note 7 India launch date

हिंदी समाचार

Valentine's Day 2019: जियो ने एयरटेल, वोडाफोन और आइडिया पर यूं ली चुटकी

Zombie मोड के साथ PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 अपडेट 19 फरवरी को होगी रिलीज!

सैमसंग A Series (2019) भारत में मार्च में होगी लॉन्च!

नोकिया ट्रू वायरलैस ईयरफोन भारत में हुए लॉन्च

फुल बैटरी के बाद 50 दिनों तक चलेगा यह स्मार्टफोन, 18,000mAh की है बैटरी

News

Xiaomi electric scooter has a serious security flaw; lets hackers control brakes and speed
News
Xiaomi electric scooter has a serious security flaw; lets hackers control brakes and speed
Vivo V15 Pro hands-on images leaked

News

Vivo V15 Pro hands-on images leaked
Vodafone introduces Rs 649 postpaid plan

News

Vodafone introduces Rs 649 postpaid plan
LG G8 ThinQ will use OLED display as audio amplifier; to retain 3.5mm headphone jack

News

LG G8 ThinQ will use OLED display as audio amplifier; to retain 3.5mm headphone jack
Moto G7 Power to become available on Flipkart at Rs 13,999 starting today

News

Moto G7 Power to become available on Flipkart at Rs 13,999 starting today