Realme Republic Sale on Flipkart: Discounts on Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1 and Realme 2

Realme is offering discounts on three of its popular devices during the Flipkart Republic Day sale.

  Published: January 21, 2019 9:04 AM IST
realme 2 pro review back

Realme has announced that it will offer the Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1 and Realme 2 at discounted prices during the Republic sale being held on Flipkart. As part of Realpublic sale, Realme is offering three of its popular devices at discounted prices, including a new price on the 8GB RAM version of the Realme 2 Pro. The discounted price will be applicable from January 20 to January 22, the three days of Flipkart’s Republic Day sale. The smartphones are available with no cost EMI option, and customers can avail 10 percent instant discount when they make payment using SBI Credit card. Here is a look at top deals available on Realme smartphones during Flipkart’s Republic Day sale.

Realme 2 Pro starting at Rs 12,990

Realme 2 Pro, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, is the most powerful smartphone in Realme’s product lineup. The device is available with a discount of Rs 2,000 on all the three storage variants during the sale. The base model with 4GB RAM is priced at Rs 12,990, and there is up to Rs 12,000 off on exchange. The 6GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 14,990, and customers can avail up to Rs 13,800 off on exchange. The 8GB RAM variant with 128GB storage is also available for Rs 16,990 during the sale, and there is also an option for guaranteed buyback on this model.

Realme 2 Pro Review: The New Mid-Range Killer?

Realme 2 Pro Review: The New Mid-Range Killer?

The Realme 2 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display and waterdrop-style notch similar to that of Realme U1. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC and can be configured with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone also gets dual rear camera setup with 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors, and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. It runs Android Oreo and is backed by a 4,230mAh battery.

Realme C1 starting at Rs Rs 6,999

Realme C1, the entry-level smartphone from Realme, is getting a discount of Rs 500 during the sale. The smartphone, which was previously available for Rs 7,499, can be purchased for Rs 6,999. There is up to Rs 6,850 off on exchange and customers can buy the smartphone with EMI starting from Rs 233 per month. The smartphone is Realme’s challenger to Redmi 6A and Honor 8C in India. In terms of specifications, the Realme C1 comes with a 6.2-inch HD+ display, 2GB of RAM, 16GB storage, Snapdragon 450 chipset, dual 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel rear cameras and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It runs ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo, and is backed by a 4,230mAh battery.

Realme C1 Review: A 'real' threat to the Redmi 6A and Zenfone Lite L1

Realme C1 Review: A 'real' threat to the Redmi 6A and Zenfone Lite L1

Realme 2 starting at Rs 9,499

Realme 2, one of the best selling devices for the company in India, will be available at a starting price of Rs 9,499 during the Republic Day sale. The smartphone is getting a discount of Rs 491 on Flipkart, and customers can get 10 percent instant discount on SBI Credit cards. The smartphone is available with up to Rs 9,000 off on exchange and EMI option starts at Rs 316 per month.

Watch: Realme U1 First Look

The Realme 2 features a 6.2-inch display, 3GB or 4GB of RAM, 32GB or 64GB internal storage and Snapdragon 450 chipset. It has dual rear camera setup with 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter as well. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo and is backed by a 4,230mAh battery.

  Published Date: January 21, 2019 9:04 AM IST

