Realme 2, Realme C1, Realme U1 discounts on offer during Realme Summer Surprise Sale

Realme is offering discounts on smartphones like Realme U1, Realme 2 and Realme C1. Customers can purchase these devices via Flipkart, Amazon India and Realme's online store.

  • Published: May 29, 2019 11:52 AM IST
Realme is hosting its “Realme Summer Surprise” sale in India, which is already live. The company is offering discounts on smartphones like the Realme U1, Realme 2, and Realme C1. Additionally, the Realme 3 Pro, which made its debut recently, has gone on open sale. Do note that Realme’s Summer Surprise sale will last till May 31, so if you are interested, you need to hurry up. Apart from the company’s online store, customers can also purchase these devices via Flipkart and Amazon India as well.

Realme U1 deal

Realme is offering up to Rs 1,000 off on the Realme U1 smartphone. During the “Realme Summer Surprise” sale, the Realme U1 will be available for as low as Rs 8,999. For the price, you will get the base 3GB RAM/32GB storage configuration. Interested buyers can also go for the 3GB RAM/64GB storage variant, which is currently selling for Rs 9,999. The higher 4GB/64GB model is priced at Rs 10,999. The Realme U1 is the company’s selfie-centric smartphone, which packs a 25-megapixel front-facing camera. The handset packs a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset under the hood, and a full HD+ dewdrop display.

Realme C1 deal

If you are planning to buy the Realme C1, then you can get Rs 500 off on this device. You can purchase the 2GB/32GB variant of the Realme C1 for Rs 6,999. The 3GB RAM/32GB storage version will cost you Rs 7,999. Apart from the Realme C1 and Realme U1, the company is also offering up to Rs 500 discount on the Realme 2 device. During the “Realme Summer Surprise” sale, you can buy the handset for Rs 8,999.

Realme 3 Pro open sale

Talking about the Realme 3 Pro, you will not get any discount on this phone. But, it is being made available on open sale for a few days. The Realme 3 Pro was launched recently in India, and the device comes with a starting price of Rs 13,999. As for the specifications, the Realme 3 Pro offers a dewdrop-style display design and a gradient back. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset, and runs Android Pie OS. The device comes with dual rear cameras, VOOC 3.0 fast charging support and more.

