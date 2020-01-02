comscore Realme 2020 sale: Check deals on Realme 3i, Realme 5s, Realme X2
Realme 2020 sale begins: Check deals on Realme 3i, Realme 5s, Realme X2 and more

During the Realme 2020 sale, customers will witness decent deals on Realme 3i, Realme 5s, Realme X2, and other budget phones.

  • Published: January 2, 2020 11:58 AM IST
Realme 5s review 5

In partnership with Realme, Flipkart is back with a new brand-specific sale. The company is hosting a “Realme 2020 Sale,” which is already live. This four-day Realme 2020 sale will last until January 5. The sale prices of the Realme phones are mostly similar to that of the “Realme Winter sale.” During the Realme 2020 sale, customers will witness decent deals on Realme 3i, Realme 5s, Realme X2, and other budget phones.

There are no bank offers on Realme phones, but you do get cashback and exchange offers. On Realme.com, you get up to 10 percent MobiKwik SuperCash worth Rs 1,000 on select phones. One will also find a no-cost EMI option on the website. The brand’s website has also listed an additional Rs 500 discount through Cashify exchange program.

Watch: Realme X2 Review

Realme 2020 sale deals

The Realme C2 is available for Rs 5,999, which is the price for the base 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The 3GB RAM with 32GB storage model will cost you Rs 6,999 after the discount. To recall, the Realme C2 comes with a dewdrop notch display, and 4,000mAh battery. It features a dual-camera setup at the back and a single camera on the front. The rear setup includes a combination of a 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel sensors.

The Realme 3i is also on the sale and its 3GB + 32GB model is available for Rs 6,999. Instead of buying the 3GB RAM variant of the Realme C2, you can buy Realme 3i as this one will offer much better performance at the same price. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration model is now available at Rs 7,999 in this sale.

The Realme 3i features a 6.22-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) display along with 19:9 aspect ratio. You also get a Dewdrop-style display with this Realme phone. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core chipset. It is fueled by a 4,230mAh battery.

The Realme 5s can be purchased for Rs 9,999, whereas the Realme X2 Pro can be bought for Rs 27,999. One can also go for the Realme 2 Pro, which is priced at Rs 7,999 in India. There is also a Realme X2 smartphone, which will cost you Rs 16,999. The Realme XT is currently available under the Rs 15,000 price bracket.

  • Published Date: January 2, 2020 11:58 AM IST

