Realme 3 Pro and Realme U1 receive price cut in offline market

Realme 3 Pro and Realme U1 are available at discounted price in the offline market. Both the smartphones have received a price cut in the offline market. The Realme 3 Pro has reportedly received a price cut of Rs 1,000 for all the three variants. It is now available starting at Rs 13,499 in the offline retail market. The Realme U1, on the other hand, is now available starting at Rs 9,199 for those buying via offline retailers. The price cut on these two devices is not permanent. The discounted price is only applicable between July 26 and July 31.

Realme 3 Pro: Price Cut in offline market

To recall, Realme 3 Pro was launched at a starting price of Rs 14,499 in the offline market. Realme launched the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage at Rs 14,499. The variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage was available for Rs 15,999 and Rs 16,999 respectively. Now, the company is offering a limited period discount of Rs 1,000 on all three variants. The 4GB RAM variant is now available for Rs 13,499 while the 6GB RAM variant with 64GB and 128GB storage are available for Rs 14,999 and Rs 15,999.

The Realme 3 Pro is the successor to Realme 2 Pro and it features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, there is option for 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. There is a dual rear camera setup comprising of 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. It features a 25-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. There is a rear mounted fingerprint sensor and a 4,045mAh battery. It runs Android Pie, supports connectivity options like WiFi, Bluetooth and 4G LTE.

Realme U1: Price Cut in offline market

According to 91mobiles, the Realme U1 has also received a price cut in the offline market. The price of the smartphone has been slashed to Rs 9,199 from previous retail price of Rs 9,999. The new price is for the base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The variant with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 10,199. The 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage is available for Rs 11,199 via offline market. Realme U1 made its India debut as the first selfie-centric smartphone from the former sub-brand of Oppo.

It features a 6.3-inch LCD display with Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and U-shaped notch. Powered by MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, there is option for 3GB RAM or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB storage. For imaging, Realme U1 offers a dual rear camera setup with 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. There is a 25-megapixel selfie camera at the front. It launched with ColorOS 5 but has been updated to ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie. It packs a 3,500mAh battery and comes in three different colors.

Features Realme U1 Realme 3 Pro Price 11999 13999 Chipset MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core Snapdragon 710 SoC OS Android 8.1 Oreo Android 9 Pie Display 6.3-inch Full HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio 6.3-inch full HD+-2340×1080 pixels Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 12MP + 2MP 16MP + 5MP Front Camera 25MP 25MP Battery 3,500mAh 4,045mAh

