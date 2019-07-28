comscore Realme 3 Pro and Realme U1 receive price cut in offline market
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Realme 3 Pro and Realme U1 receive price cut in offline market: Check out the new price and features
News

Realme 3 Pro and Realme U1 receive price cut in offline market: Check out the new price and features

Deals

Realme 3 Pro and Realme U1 are getting a price cut in the offline market as the company tries to expand beyond online retail segment in India.

  • Published: July 28, 2019 11:55 AM IST
Realme 3 Pro (15)

Realme 3 Pro and Realme U1 are available at discounted price in the offline market. Both the smartphones have received a price cut in the offline market. The Realme 3 Pro has reportedly received a price cut of Rs 1,000 for all the three variants. It is now available starting at Rs 13,499 in the offline retail market. The Realme U1, on the other hand, is now available starting at Rs 9,199 for those buying via offline retailers. The price cut on these two devices is not permanent. The discounted price is only applicable between July 26 and July 31.

Realme 3 Pro: Price Cut in offline market

To recall, Realme 3 Pro was launched at a starting price of Rs 14,499 in the offline market. Realme launched the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage at Rs 14,499. The variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage was available for Rs 15,999 and Rs 16,999 respectively. Now, the company is offering a limited period discount of Rs 1,000 on all three variants. The 4GB RAM variant is now available for Rs 13,499 while the 6GB RAM variant with 64GB and 128GB storage are available for Rs 14,999 and Rs 15,999.

Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 to buy in July 2019: Vivo Z1 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Phantom 9, Galaxy M30 and more

Also Read

Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 to buy in July 2019: Vivo Z1 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Phantom 9, Galaxy M30 and more

The Realme 3 Pro is the successor to Realme 2 Pro and it features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, there is option for 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. There is a dual rear camera setup comprising of 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. It features a 25-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. There is a rear mounted fingerprint sensor and a 4,045mAh battery. It runs Android Pie, supports connectivity options like WiFi, Bluetooth and 4G LTE.

Watch: Realme 3 First Look

Realme U1: Price Cut in offline market

According to 91mobiles, the Realme U1 has also received a price cut in the offline market. The price of the smartphone has been slashed to Rs 9,199 from previous retail price of Rs 9,999. The new price is for the base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The variant with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 10,199. The 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage is available for Rs 11,199 via offline market. Realme U1 made its India debut as the first selfie-centric smartphone from the former sub-brand of Oppo.

Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in India in July 2019; Realme 3i, Redmi 7, Galaxy M10 and more

Also Read

Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in India in July 2019; Realme 3i, Redmi 7, Galaxy M10 and more

It features a 6.3-inch LCD display with Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and U-shaped notch. Powered by MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, there is option for 3GB RAM or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB storage. For imaging, Realme U1 offers a dual rear camera setup with 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. There is a 25-megapixel selfie camera at the front. It launched with ColorOS 5 but has been updated to ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie. It packs a 3,500mAh battery and comes in three different colors.

Features Realme U1 Realme 3 Pro
Price 11999 13999
Chipset MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core Snapdragon 710 SoC
OS Android 8.1 Oreo Android 9 Pie
Display 6.3-inch Full HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio 6.3-inch full HD+-2340×1080 pixels
Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 12MP + 2MP 16MP + 5MP
Front Camera 25MP 25MP
Battery 3,500mAh 4,045mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Realme U1

Realme U1

5

11999

Android 8.1 Oreo
MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core
Dual - 12MP + 2MP
Realme 3 Pro

Realme 3 Pro

13999

Android 9 Pie
Snapdragon 710 SoC
16MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: July 28, 2019 11:55 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers
thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out
thumb-img
News
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Realme 3 Pro and Realme U1 receive price cut in offline market
Deals
Realme 3 Pro and Realme U1 receive price cut in offline market
GoPro Hero 7 White Review

Review

GoPro Hero 7 White Review

Flipkart Super Flash Sunday: Check out deals on five new smartphones

Deals

Flipkart Super Flash Sunday: Check out deals on five new smartphones

Tata Sky Binge Review

Review

Tata Sky Binge Review

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro and Mi TV 4C Pro receives price cut

Deals

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro and Mi TV 4C Pro receives price cut

Most Popular

GoPro Hero 7 White Review

Tata Sky Binge Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active Review

Realme X Review

Asus ROG Phone 2 First Impressions

Manufacture in US or face tariffs, Trump warns Apple

Apple contractors listen to sensitive and confidential Siri recordings

Reliance Jio emerges as India's biggest telecom player

J&K youth dies while playing PUBG Mobile online game

Xiaomi launches its 2000th service center in New Delhi

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme 3 Pro and Realme U1 receive price cut in offline market

Deals

Realme 3 Pro and Realme U1 receive price cut in offline market
Flipkart Super Flash Sunday: Check out deals on five new smartphones

Deals

Flipkart Super Flash Sunday: Check out deals on five new smartphones
Flipkart Super Flash Sunday: Xiaomi Redmi K20, Realme X on flash sale

Deals

Flipkart Super Flash Sunday: Xiaomi Redmi K20, Realme X on flash sale
Xiaomi leads Indian market in Q2 2019: Counterpoint

News

Xiaomi leads Indian market in Q2 2019: Counterpoint
Five smartphones that offer great value and specifications

Top Products

Five smartphones that offer great value and specifications

हिंदी समाचार

चीन की मदद से 2022 में अंतरिक्ष में अपने पहले व्यक्ति को भेजेगा पाकिस्तान

श्रीनगर में 'PUBG' खेल रहे एक युवक की मौत

Whatsapp बना रहा है डेस्कटॉप वर्जन, बिना मोबाइल के करेगा काम

पुराने पड़े Smartphone, Android Tablet से करें घर की सुरक्षा समेत ये 5 काम

Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20, Realme X, Realme 3i और Redmi 7A दोपहर 12 बजे होंगे सेल पर उपलब्ध

News

Manufacture in US or face tariffs, Trump warns Apple
News
Manufacture in US or face tariffs, Trump warns Apple
Apple contractors listen to sensitive and confidential Siri recordings

News

Apple contractors listen to sensitive and confidential Siri recordings
Reliance Jio emerges as India's biggest telecom player

News

Reliance Jio emerges as India's biggest telecom player
J&K youth dies while playing PUBG Mobile online game

News

J&K youth dies while playing PUBG Mobile online game
Xiaomi launches its 2000th service center in New Delhi

News

Xiaomi launches its 2000th service center in New Delhi