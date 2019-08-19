comscore Realme 3 Pro sale: Price in India, features, specifications, review
  Realme 3 Pro price in India slashed at offline stores; now start at Rs 13,499
News

Realme 3 Pro price in India slashed at offline stores; now start at Rs 13,499

Deals

Realme 3 Pro has received a permanent price cut in India. But this price slash is restricted to the offline markets. Here's a look at the Realme 3 Pro latest prices, specifications, and features.

  Published: August 19, 2019 1:08 PM IST
Realme 3 Pro (17)

Last month, Realme 3 Pro price in India was slashed in the offline market. This was a limited period offer, which was valid till July 31. Now however it seems Realme is making this price cut permanent. Read on to find out the latest Realme 3 Pro price in India, features, and specifications.

Realme 3 Pro prices cut in India

As per a 91Mobiles report, Realme 3 Pro prices across offline stores in India have been slashed. It is a similar price cut to last month, where all variants get Rs 1,000 off.

The Realme 3 Pro base model is available for Rs 13,499. This variant with 4GB RAM originally launched for Rs 14,499. The mid variant, with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, is now available for Rs 14,999. This variant originally launched for Rs 15,999. The top model, with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, is now available for Rs 15,999. It originally launched for Rs 16,999.

Interestingly, there’s a tempting sale going on online as well. Realme announced ‘Realme Days’ sale on Flipkart, which goes on till August 22. Besides other Realme smartphones, the Realme 3 Pro too gets a massive discount. Post an 18 percent discount, the smartphone is now available for Rs 12,999. This price is for the base model with 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 12,000 off when you exchange an older phone.

Features Realme 3 Pro
Price 12999
Chipset Snapdragon 710 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.3-inch full HD+-2340×1080 pixels
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera 16MP + 5MP
Front Camera 25MP
Battery 4,045mAh

Story Timeline

Realme 3 Pro

Realme 3 Pro

13999

Android 9 Pie
Snapdragon 710 SoC
16MP + 5MP
  Published Date: August 19, 2019 1:08 PM IST

