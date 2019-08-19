Last month, Realme 3 Pro price in India was slashed in the offline market. This was a limited period offer, which was valid till July 31. Now however it seems Realme is making this price cut permanent. Read on to find out the latest Realme 3 Pro price in India, features, and specifications.

Realme 3 Pro prices cut in India

As per a 91Mobiles report, Realme 3 Pro prices across offline stores in India have been slashed. It is a similar price cut to last month, where all variants get Rs 1,000 off.

The Realme 3 Pro base model is available for Rs 13,499. This variant with 4GB RAM originally launched for Rs 14,499. The mid variant, with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, is now available for Rs 14,999. This variant originally launched for Rs 15,999. The top model, with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, is now available for Rs 15,999. It originally launched for Rs 16,999.

Interestingly, there’s a tempting sale going on online as well. Realme announced ‘Realme Days’ sale on Flipkart, which goes on till August 22. Besides other Realme smartphones, the Realme 3 Pro too gets a massive discount. Post an 18 percent discount, the smartphone is now available for Rs 12,999. This price is for the base model with 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 12,000 off when you exchange an older phone.

Features Realme 3 Pro Price 12999 Chipset Snapdragon 710 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.3-inch full HD+-2340×1080 pixels Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera 16MP + 5MP Front Camera 25MP Battery 4,045mAh

